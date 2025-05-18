Nicole Kidman Returns as Masha in 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Season 2: What to Know
Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers isn't your run-of-the-mill wellness retreat drama — it's a rollercoaster of emotions and suspense that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.
With Nicole Kidman playing the enigma that is Masha, an unorthodox guru, the series delves into the lives of nine emotionally shattered guests who arrive at a swanky resort desperate for salvation.
But what's really going on behind the tranquil façade?
Masha Dmitrichenko runs Tranquillum House — a posh yet isolated haven promising a transformative 10-day experience.
But as the guests, each grappling with their own demons — think grief, addiction, marital strife and burnout — settle in, they quickly realize that healing might come at a far more sinister cost.
As the story unfolds in Season 1, the guests begin to uncover dark secrets that unravel the group dynamics, leaving them to ask themselves: are they really being helped, or is Masha orchestrating something much more nefarious?
The psychological tension is palpable; viewers are gripped by the slow burn of intrigue — what's real and who can truly be trusted in this high-stakes setting?
In Season 1's notable ensemble cast, big names like Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Regina Hall and Luke Evans complemented Kidman's commanding presence as the mysterious Masha. As we brace for what's next, the second season promises to shake things up with a fresh roster of characters, transitioning into a format akin to HBO's acclaimed White Lotus.
Returning as Masha, Kidman shared her excitement for stepping back into the role: "I think it's so different from anything I do. There's such a kind of a mischievous quality to her," she revealed in an interview with a news outlet.
“She's not what she seems which is always a wonderful thing to play." With a brand-new look featuring a sleek blonde bob, Masha's evolution is sure to intrigue: "She morphs. She adapts," Kidman noted. "She's not connected to her physicality in that way — it's just there either as a portal to something or as a weapon or as a distraction."
Hulu officially announced that Nine Perfect Strangers will be back for a second season on May 2. This time, the guests won't be lounging tropical-style; instead, they'll work through their emotions amidst the breathtaking Swiss Alps' scenery.