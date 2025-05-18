Nicole Kidman Returns as Masha in 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Season 2: What to Know

Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers isn't your run-of-the-mill wellness retreat drama — it's a rollercoaster of emotions and suspense that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

With Nicole Kidman playing the enigma that is Masha, an unorthodox guru, the series delves into the lives of nine emotionally shattered guests who arrive at a swanky resort desperate for salvation.

But what's really going on behind the tranquil façade?