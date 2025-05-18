or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > Nicole Kidman
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Nicole Kidman Returns as Masha in 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Season 2: What to Know

Photo of Nicole Kidman
Source: Prime Video/YouTube

Nicole Kidman reprises her role as the mysterious Masha in Hulu’s 'Nine Perfect Strangers,' which returns on May 21.

By:

May 18 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers isn't your run-of-the-mill wellness retreat drama — it's a rollercoaster of emotions and suspense that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

With Nicole Kidman playing the enigma that is Masha, an unorthodox guru, the series delves into the lives of nine emotionally shattered guests who arrive at a swanky resort desperate for salvation.

But what's really going on behind the tranquil façade?

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Cast
Source: Prime Video/YouTube

'Nine Perfect Strangers' follows nine guests navigating emotional trauma at Tranquillum House.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Masha Dmitrichenko runs Tranquillum House — a posh yet isolated haven promising a transformative 10-day experience.

But as the guests, each grappling with their own demons — think grief, addiction, marital strife and burnout — settle in, they quickly realize that healing might come at a far more sinister cost.

Article continues below advertisement

As the story unfolds in Season 1, the guests begin to uncover dark secrets that unravel the group dynamics, leaving them to ask themselves: are they really being helped, or is Masha orchestrating something much more nefarious?

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Regina Hall
Source: Prime Video/YouTube

The new retreat in Season 2 of 'Nine Perfect Strangers' comes with fresh characters and fresh dangers.

MORE ON:
Nicole Kidman

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The psychological tension is palpable; viewers are gripped by the slow burn of intrigue — what's real and who can truly be trusted in this high-stakes setting?

In Season 1's notable ensemble cast, big names like Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Regina Hall and Luke Evans complemented Kidman's commanding presence as the mysterious Masha. As we brace for what's next, the second season promises to shake things up with a fresh roster of characters, transitioning into a format akin to HBO's acclaimed White Lotus.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Nicole Kidman
Source: Prime Video/YouTube

Nicole Kidman teased Masha’s transformation, revealing she 'morphs' and uses her appearance as 'a portal or a weapon.'

Article continues below advertisement

Returning as Masha, Kidman shared her excitement for stepping back into the role: "I think it's so different from anything I do. There's such a kind of a mischievous quality to her," she revealed in an interview with a news outlet.

“She's not what she seems which is always a wonderful thing to play." With a brand-new look featuring a sleek blonde bob, Masha's evolution is sure to intrigue: "She morphs. She adapts," Kidman noted. "She's not connected to her physicality in that way — it's just there either as a portal to something or as a weapon or as a distraction."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Melissa McCarthy
Source: Prime Video/YouTube

'Nine Perfect Strangers' premieres on May 21.

Hulu officially announced that Nine Perfect Strangers will be back for a second season on May 2. This time, the guests won't be lounging tropical-style; instead, they'll work through their emotions amidst the breathtaking Swiss Alps' scenery.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.