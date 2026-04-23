'Shaken' Nicole Kidman Was Rushed to Hospital After Filming Her First 'Margo's Got Money Troubles' Scenes
April 23 2026, Published 3:41 p.m. ET
Nicole Kidman had to be hospitalized after her first day of filming Margo’s Got Money Troubles.
In an interview with an outlet published on Wednesday, April 22, costar Nick Offerman recalled how they received word that "Nicole has the flu, and we might not get Nicole today."
"And we’re like, 'Oh no, that’s such a bummer, because we only have the one day that we’ve built this whole circus for,'" the Parks and Recreation star explained.
'Total Superhero Style'
Offerman, 55, then told People, "It's about 8:00 in the morning that we get this news. Come to be about 11:00 a.m., the word comes in: Nicole's coming."
The Last of Us actor went on to reveal Kidman, 58, arrived on set "so sick," "so pale" and "shaken," but that she didn't let that stop her from doing her job.
Praising the movie star, Offerman said, "She showed up and made sure that we got every shot of her, total superhero style."
'It Was Astonishing'
She "did everything we needed to so that we did not lose one scrap of what we needed for her character," he continued.
However, when the day was done, Kidman "was literally taken to the hospital for an IV," Offerman divulged.
"And I just said to her, 'I already admired you so much, but this is how you get to be Nicole Kidman, is you show up so that your show doesn't lose a minute of your value,'" the Sovereign star shared. "It was so generous. It was astonishing."
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'I Go Crazy'
Meanwhile, Kidman, who underwent training for the role, told People she was "so scared about getting injured" while filming before ultimately getting over her fear.
"When I got in the ring, I just went, 'Okay, let's go,'" she said at the Apple TV+ show's New York City premiere on April 8. "'Cause whenever I do something, I go, 'Okay, I've gotta be really careful,' and then I just forget about any sort of protection in my body, and I go crazy."
The Australian star added that Offerman "had [her] covered" in the ring, making her feel more comfortable.
The Babygirl star also admitted she "would love to do more wrestling."
Margo's Got Money Troubles stars Elle Fanning as the titular character, a "recent college dropout and aspiring writer" with a new baby who's struggling to pay her bills.
Meanwhile, Offerman and Michelle Pfeiffer play her parents. Pfeiffer's husband, David E. Kelley, adapted the series from Rufi Thorpe's bestselling 2024 novel.
New episodes drop on Wednesdays on Apple TV+.