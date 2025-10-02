or
Nicole Scherzinger Flashes Toned Abs During Scenic Vacation to the Philippines: Watch

Photo of Nicole Scherzinger
Source: @nicolescherzinger/Instagram

Nicole Scherzinger flaunted her fit figure during a vacation to the Philippines.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 2 2025, Published 5:57 p.m. ET

Nicole Scherzinger abandoned Sunset Boulevard for the beach.

The Broadway star, 47, bared her lean physique in a stunning video of herself swimming in the Philippines on Wednesday, October 1.

She dove in the water, performed the breath stroke and flipped her long black hair.

Image of Nicole Scherzinger vacationed in the Philippines.
Source: @nicolescherzinger/Instagram

Nicole Scherzinger vacationed in the Philippines.

Scherzinger sported a black bikini top with white piping, paired with matching bottoms and clear sunglasses. Aside from short clips of herself swimming, the camera zoomed out to show the scenic landscape surrounded by rocks from a wider angle.

"Imagine having blood that ties you to a place this breathtaking. ♥️🇵🇭 #philippines," the Filipino-American captioned her Instagram Reel. The video also featured text over it that read, "How am I supposed to stay at home when the world looks like this?"

"Wowowow," Natasha Bedingfield commented.

Nicole Scherzinger's Philippines Vacation

Source: @nicolescherzinger/Instagram

Nicole Scherzinger is of Filipino descent.

On October 2, Scherzinger took to her Instagram Story to share more behind-the-scenes moments from her trip. She posed on a boat overlooking a foggy sky as she called the getaway "the first chapter of [her] reconnecting journey." The former Pussycat Doll was all smiles as she thrust her arms in the air, with her hair blowing behind her in the wind.

She sat on the sand to enjoy a private meal cooked for the group, complete with several fish and chicken options. They clinked alcoholic beverages before indulging at a table set up next to the water.

"This meal by the sea...beyond grateful," she wrote.

Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger Marks One-Year Anniversary of 'Sunset Boulevard'

Image of Sam Smith supported Nicole Scherzinger's 'Sunset Boulevard.'
Source: @nicolescherzinger/Instagram

Sam Smith supported Nicole Scherzinger's 'Sunset Boulevard.'

Two days prior, the actress celebrated the one-year anniversary of Sunset Boulevard on Broadway. She shared an Instagram photo dump of A-list guests who have attended the show, including Sam Smith, Diane Warren, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Tate McRae, Bernadette Peters and more. In each snapshot, Scherzinger was dressed in her character Norma's signature black slip dress and blood stage makeup on her chest.

"Can’t believe it’s been a year since our very first Broadway preview for @sunsetblvdmusical," she reflected in the caption of her post. "Still so moved by the love and support from so many beautiful people who came to share this moment with us. Here are just a few of the incredible humans I was lucky to welcome backstage! 🖤🥀."

Image of Tate McRae attended a performance of 'Sunset Boulevard.'
Source: @nicolescherzinger/Instagram

Tate McRae attended a performance of 'Sunset Boulevard.'

"An event 🤌🏾 unforgettable, beloved one," Leslie Odom Jr., who just made his return to Broadway's Hamilton, commented.

Legendary composer Andrew Lloyd Webber added three clapping emojis.

"You’re so major👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼," Ashley Graham applauded her, while Smith gushed, "I LOVE YOU."

"I wish I could see this 500 more times! Life changing and a once in a lifetime performance 👏👏👏," one fan expressed.

