Nicole Scherzinger, 47, Flaunts Ageless Physique in Skimpy Blue Bikini: Photos

Nicole Scherzinger showed off her ripped abs in a sultry swimsuit. The former Pussycat Doll, 47, scorched in a teal bikini top and thong during a beach day on Monday, November 17. Scherzinger's toned tummy was on full display as she strutted on the sand. Her long brunette strands were damp, as if she had just stepped out of the ocean, and a large pair of sunglasses shielded her eyes from the sun.

Source: @nicolescherzinger/Instagram Nicole Scherzinger starred in 'Sunset Boulevard' on Broadway.

The Broadway star included text on the screen that read, "Me on my way to overthinking something simple again," while a remix of Taylor Swift's hit song "Elizabeth Taylor" played in the background. "My brain doing the absolute most for no reason," Scherzinger captioned her Instagram Reel.

Nicole Scherzinger's Recent Tropical Getaway

Source: @nicolescherzinger/Instagram Nicole Scherzinger sunbathed on the sand.

Just a few weeks prior, she indulged in another tropical vacation. The singer videoed herself paddleboarding and diving into the water with scenic rocks in the background. At one point, she sunbathed on her board as writing flashed on the screen, reading, "POV: me pretending I don't have 4187 unread texts." "Literally 🙈 God help me to be better at answering my messages! 🙏🏽," she captioned a short clip.

Nicole Scherzinger Performs at Center Stage Benefit in Ohio

Source: @nicolescherzinger/Instagram Nicole Scherzinger took time off to swim at the beach.

On Saturday, November 8, Scherzinger put on a memorable performance at the Center Stage Benefit in Cleveland, Ohio. She stunned in a silver sequin dress and long-sleeved black catsuit while belting out some of her hits, including Sunset Boulevard's "With One Look." "So proud and honored to perform at the Center Stage Benefit in Cleveland, supporting arts education and programs that keep the performing arts alive," she wrote on Instagram. "I wouldn’t be where I am today without my own arts education, it shaped who I am. Feels so good to give back, spread the love, and help inspire the next generation of dreamers. Cleveland, y’all turned up!"

Nicole Scherzinger's Tony Award-Winning 'Sunset Boulevard' Stint

Source: @nicolescherzinger/Instagram Nicole Scherzinger flashed her toned abs by the water.