NEWS Nicole Scherzinger Flaunts Her Ripped Abs as She Twerks in Goofy Dance Video: Watch Aug. 6 2025, Published 6:09 p.m. ET

Nicole Scherzinger stepped off the Broadway stage and headed straight to a tropical vacation. The Sunset Boulevard star, 47, sizzled in a tiny black bikini while celebrating her younger sister's birthday by the pool on Tuesday, August 5.

Scherzinger shouted out Keala Kay Leemon in a sweet dance video to a remix of "Taki Taki" by DJ Snake. The duo did the floss, the disco finger and clinked their glasses while sitting at the edge of an infinity pool. At one point, the actress turned around and twerked for the camera before accidentally falling in the water. She stunned in a black bikini and sunglasses, while Leemon wore a printed brown one-piece and aviators. They were all smiles as they grooved in the sun, with a scenic ocean and palm trees pictured behind them.

Source: @nicolescherzinger/Instagram Nicole Scherzinger celebrated her sister's birthday on vacation.

"Happy birthday sissy! I love you so much! I’m so happy I can be with you on this special day, in paradise! @scherzygirl 🌴🎂💛," Scherzinger captioned the Instagram Reel. "Ohkayyyyu you guys are just TOOO CUUUUUUTE," singer Joanna "JoJo" Levesque commented.

Source: @nicolescherzinger/Instagram Nicole Scherzinger took a dip in the pool.

Scherzinger also reposted an Instagram Reel that her sister previously shared for her own birthday on June 29. In the video, the ladies once again broke into dance moves, this time, to "Down" by Jay Sean. Dressed in matching leather leggings and sweaters, they squatted low to the ground while belting out the hit track's lyrics. The clip featured a text overlay that read, "Bringing the fun to anywhere we go." "Happy birthday sissy! You are the queen of good vibes, loud laughs, and stealing the spotlight wherever you go! ✨," Leemon captioned the post. "You’ve always been my built-in bestie and the ultimate role model (even when you were bossing me around 😜). Seriously though, you’re a total inspiration and I love you big time! Now let’s celebrate YOU! 🥳💃 #BirthdayQueen #SisterGoals #saltandpepper #dayandnight." "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH MY SISSY!!! THE YING TO MY YANG!!!!🤍♥️🖤🤍♥️🖤," Scherzinger gushed in the comments section.

Nicole Scherzinger's Previous Family Birthday Celebration

Source: @nicolescherzinger/Instagram Nicole Scherzinger soaked in the sunshine during a tropical getaway.