Nicole Scherzinger Reveals Gruesome Leg Injury After Boiling Water Spill Before Concert: 'The Show Must Go On'

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Nicole Scherzinger isn't letting a painful injury keep her off the stage. The Pussycat Dolls singer, 48, revealed she suffered a gruesome burn after boiling water fell on her leg just one hour before she was scheduled to perform in Düsseldorf, Germany, on Saturday, September 26. Nicole shared a graphic photo of the injury via her Instagram Story on Sunday, September 27, showing extensive blistering and dark marks across her leg.

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Source: @NICOLESCHERZINGER/INSTAGRAM Nicole showed the injury on social media.

“Nothing like boiling water falling on your leg an hour before your set — But the show must go on,” she wrote alongside the shocking snap. “Thanks Düsseldorf for keeping me going. See you soon Amsterdam.” Despite the painful-looking injury, Scherzinger still took the stage with the Pussycat Dolls at the PSD Bank Dome later that evening.

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Nicole Continued Performing After Her Injury

Source: MEGA Nicole still took the stage with the Pussycat Dolls.

The singer didn't share exactly how the accident happened or whether she received medical treatment before hitting the stage. However, the “Don't Cha” singer's message made it clear she wasn't planning to let the frightening mishap stop her from performing. The show was part of the Pussycat Dolls' ongoing PCD Forever Tour, which currently features Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt. The tour marks the group's first major concert trek together in nearly two decades and celebrates the 20th anniversary of their debut album, PCD.

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Nicole Recently Faced Another Concert Mishap

Source: MEGA Nicole experienced another unexpected setback.

The boiling water accident comes just days after Scherzinger experienced another unexpected setback while performing with the Pussycat Dolls. During the group's September concert in Warsaw, Poland, the singer was noticeably absent when Roberts and Wyatt began performing their 2006 hit “Buttons.” A rep said Scherzinger eventually appeared onstage and joined the performance, but later explained that an issue with her in-ear monitor during a wardrobe change caused the delay.

The Pussycat Dolls Reunited for Their PCD Forever Tour

Source: MEGA The Pussycat Dolls returned to the stage this year.