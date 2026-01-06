Nicole Scherzinger Stuns in Tiny Bikini on Beach With Fiancé Thom Evans as She Reveals Wedding Plans: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Scherzinger turned heads on the beach in January, showing off her toned figure in a tiny bikini alongside fiancé Thom Evans. The former Pussycat Dolls star, 47, looked effortlessly radiant as she soaked up the sun, all while addressing a question about her upcoming wedding.

Source: @nicolescherzinger/Instagram Nicole Scherzinger posted a video in a tiny bikini in the Maldives with fiancé Thom Evans.

Fans are eagerly waiting for details on when the couple will tie the knot, and Scherzinger gave a playful, yet coy, update. Text over her video read: "POV: everyone keeps asking 'So, when's the wedding?'" The singer danced around in the bright blue sea and golden sand with Evans in the Maldives. Her quirky video, which was set to a remix of "Where Is My Husband?" by Raye, ended with her fiancé spinning her around as she posted with her arms outstretched. The singer captioned the post, "Asking the universe for patience... and sunscreen."

View this post on Instagram Source: @nicolescherzinger/Instagram The pair danced on the beach in the Maldives.

Marriage Confirmed

Source: @nicolescherzinger/Instagram The singer asked fans for 'patience' regarding her wedding.

Speaking on U.S. radio, Scherzinger confirmed that she and Evans planned to tie the knot once her Broadway stint in Sunset Boulevard wrapped up. "Yes, we will get married. We're engaged to be married when I’m not working. Thank God he is so patient," she revealed, per Daily Mail. "I've had to be disciplined to make sure I get six to eight hours [sleep] because my voice is my everything, so I kind of live like a hermit. I don't do much, I just drink a lot of water."

Relationship History

Source: @nicolescherzinger/Instagram The pair have been engaged since 2023.

The Scottish former rugby star popped the question in June 2023 during a romantic holiday in Portugal, with Scherzinger sharing the proposal on Instagram and writing simply, "I said yes" alongside a diamond ring emoji. The pair first met in 2019 when Scherzinger was a judge on The X Factor: Celebrity and Evans appeared as a contestant in the boy band Try Star.

'Hit the Jackpot'

Source: MEGA They first met in 2019 on 'The X Factor: Celebrity.'