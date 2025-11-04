EXCLUSIVE: Nik Richie Pops the Question in Picture-Perfect Santorini Proposal to Whitney Duden

Article continues below advertisement

Wedding bells are ringing for Nik Richie and Whitney Duden! The media personality and the lifestyle influencer are officially engaged after a breathtaking proposal on the romantic island of Santorini.

Richie got down on one knee on October 21, 2025, as the sun set over the iconic cliffs of Oia. The couple was staying at the five-star Canaves Oia Suites, where Richie surprised Duden with a stunning custom 5-carat oval diamond ring designed by celebrity jeweler Daniel on 5th Ave in New York City. “It was pure magic,” an eyewitness tells OK!. “The view, the ring, the emotion—everything felt straight out of a movie.”

Source: supplied Whitney Duden and Nik Richie at Canaves Oia Suites/Warrior Network Agency

Following her “yes,” the couple toasted with champagne under the stars, surrounded by friends and well-wishers. Richie, a well-known media entrepreneur, and Duden, a popular lifestyle creator, have been inseparable since early 2025. Their connection has been described as “effortless and inspiring,” with friends saying they “just click.”

