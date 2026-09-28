Nikki Glaser Apologizes for 'Dumb' Joke About Transgender Influencer Briel Adams-Wheatley: 'I Never Meant to Hurt Your Feelings'

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Comedian Nikki Glaser apologized to trans influencer Briel Adams-Wheatley after Adams-Wheatley learned that Glaser had made a joke about her during a stand-up set. The drama played out over screenshots of Instagram DMs between Adams-Wheatley, Glaser and one of the influencer's followers.

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Glaser Had a Joke About Adams-Wheatley in Her Standup Set

Source: @NO_LIMBS_ / INSTAGRAM Glaser allegedly had a risque joke about Adams-Wheatley in her standup set.

Adams-Wheatley, who was born without limbs, received a message from a follower that she screenshot and posted to her Stories on August 24. The follower told her that Glaser had brought her up during one of her standup routines. While Glaser allegedly complimented the trans influencer a lot during her set, she allegedly said that she "had" to transition, “rubbed [her] p----- off with the way [she dragged herself] across the room.” Adams-Wheatley tagged Glaser and responded, "Why are you making comments about what is or is not in my pants?”

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Glaser Quickly Apologized

Source: MEGA Glaser said she took the joke out of her set.

Glaser was quick to respond. Hours after Adams-Wheatley shared her screenshot, she shared a DM from Glaser in which the 42-year-comedian apologized. “Hey girl. I’m so sorry this got back to you like this,” Glaser purportedly wrote. “I should have reached out to you. I never meant to hurt your feelings at all. This is not an accurate portrayal of the joke, but I’m sure it’s still not fun to hear you’re in my act.” “I HATE anti trans jokes of all kinds, and to think I may have added to that rhetoric is disgusting to me," she continued. "I make sure to say in the joke multiple times, ‘I love her, please follow her, she’s so f------- funny and cool.’ (Not that that takes away from anything if you were offended by it).” "But I want you to know my intent. it’s a dumb joke and I will lose it immediately. I love you, and I’m so sorry!” she concluded.

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Commenters Were Not Convinced

Source: R/FAUXMOI / REDDIT A fan told Adams-Wheatley about the joke.

Though the incident took place in August, it began trending in late September, after it was posted in Reddit's /r/FauxMoi, where users were not enthusiastic about Glaser's apology. "Not Nikki saying it’s not an accurate portrayal of the joke but not explaining what the 'joke' actually was," wrote one commenter. "I can’t imagine it was anything less than ridiculously offensive. Saying you love someone while taking cheap shots doesn’t make it better." "What, realistically, is a joke that someone could make about Briel that wouldn't be in poor taste? Why would you make a joke at all about someone who is already subject to an insane amount of online harassment?" added another. On September 28, the influencer replied to the drama, saying, "I just wanted to say... Thank you for all the love [and] support over the Nikki Glaser situation. I truly didn’t think it was going to blow up the way it did... I’m honestly still processing everything but have been out of town for a wedding. Live/laugh/love you all!! 🥹💕."

Adams-Wheatley Attracts a Lot of Love and Hate Online

Source: @NO_LIMBS_ / INSTAGRAM Adams-Wheatley deals with mean comments online.