'Braindead' Nikki Glaser Trolled For Making 'Disgusting' S-- Abuse Jokes in Shocking 'Saturday Night Live' Monologue

image of Nikki Glaser hosted 'SNL' on November 8.
Source: Saturday Night Live/NBC

Nikki Glaser appeared on 'SNL' over the weekend, where she made a medley of wild and inappropriate jokes.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 9 2025, Updated 5:14 p.m. ET

Nikki Glaser raised eyebrows and turned heads during her controversial Saturday Night Live monologue on November 8.

The comedienne, 41, opened her hosting gig with a medley of wild and inappropriate jokes about s-- abuse, trafficking and dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, saying New York City was the late financier's “original island.”

Source: Saturday Night Live/NBC

Nikki Glaser's 'SNL' monologue went viral.

The Golden Globe Awards show host then continued to note how she is “obsessed with slavery recently." She later went into a talk about nail salon workers and human trafficking signs often seen in restrooms.

“You can go to the nail salon with a friend, but you get separated at the border,” Glaser joked. “They do not let you sit next to each other. It’s so antisocial."

The funnywoman added: “You’re just sitting there watching Beat Bobby Flay on mute. You can’t talk to the woman doing your nails because … slavery? I don’t know! She seems stuck and sad.”

image of Nikki Glaser made a medley of wild and inappropriate jokes on 'SNL,'
Source: Saturday Night Live/NBC

Nikki Glaser made a medley of wild and inappropriate jokes on 'SNL.'

“Every time you go … to a public women’s restroom and you sit in the stall, there’s always a poster on the back of the stall that’s asking you if you’re being trafficked," Glaser discussed.

She continued: "They’re in every stall. They’re in every world language. The English is really tiny and it’s like, ‘You wish.’”

She then proceeded to noted that trafficking signs are not present in men's bathroom, and instead say: "Want a slave? Text Traffick to 69-69."

Elsewhere in her monologue, Glaser noticed how Gen Z is terrified of being victims, however, she “feared good old-fashioned rape” when she was a young woman.

MORE ON:
Nikki Glaser

Nikki Glaser Caught Flack for Her Monologue

image of Nikki Glaser was scorched for her monologue online.
Source: MEGA

Nikki Glaser was scorched for her monologue online.

Glaser received heat for her words on social media, with many viewers calling out her foot-in-mouth statements.

“Is #NikkiGlaser really that braindead in 2025?” one person asked.

“She is generally pretty funny, but she’s doing the offensive humor crap that the weak comedians do when they are trying too hard. I thought she would be better," another user rolled their eyes.

image of 'This was actually horrible and gross,' someone tweeted about the comedienne's speech.
Source: MEGA

'This was actually horrible and gross,' someone tweeted about the comedienne's speech.

“Pedophilia jokes. Believe these people when they tell you who they are. Stay classy, SNL,” a third said.

"This was actually horrible and gross. the things she made 'jokes' about were not okay. turned it off after this and I’m a huge SNL fan and watcher. But this was disgusting. idk how this even got passed the people who work there. Do better," one sighed.

