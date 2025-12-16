Nikkibi Turned a $10K-a-Month Content Goal Into a Five-Home Real Estate Portfolio

Nikkibi’s cosmetology student loan letters stopped coming after six months. Not because she defaulted, but because she paid off all $15,000 while most of her beauty school classmates were still highlighting hair for $12 an hour plus tips.

When the OnlyFans creator announced she’d set a goal of making $10,000 in a single month, the laughter was immediate. "They thought I was delusional," she says now with a smirk.

But the joke evaporated somewhere between month six and month twelve, when her earnings cracked $20,000 monthly and landed her in the top 1% of creators on the platform.