Nina Yates on Resilience, Innovation, and Becoming the 'Facial Balancing Queen' at Kure Aesthetics

The field of cosmetics is known to blend science and artistry, and at the helm of that amalgamation is Nina Yates, who found her stride as both a perfectionist and a visionary in the industry. She is the owner of Kure Aesthetics, LLC, a practice based in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, that offers a plethora of cosmetic treatments, from injectables and dermal fillers to advanced procedures such as Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) hair restoration and polydioxanone (PDO) threads. But for Yates, aesthetics goes beyond skin deep. It is, in many ways, the culmination of her journey through medicine, motherhood, and entrepreneurship. Yates’ professional calling was rooted in a personal trial, when her son was born weighing only 1 pound, 15 ounces, requiring multiple organ transplants and months of hospital stays. “Being in and out of the hospital made me realize that I didn’t want to spend my life in that environment,” she reflects. “I began seeking a career that allowed me to have fun, to bring joy, and that’s what drew me to cosmetic aesthetics.” Yates brings a decade of medical experience to her practice, including owning Greenspan Home Health Care, LLC since 2014. She’s no stranger to healthcare, but aesthetics offered her a way to channel her skill into helping people feel renewed and confident. “I completely love what I do, and I want to stay innovative and ahead of the curve in the field,” she says. “So I spend multiple hours in training, learning modules, and traveling to other cities to learn from the best, to stay ahead.”

At Kure Aesthetics, Yates works alongside her trusted teammate, an esthetician who supports clients with facials and skincare before procedures. Having this support allows Yates to focus on facial balancing, a specialty she holds dear to her heart. Whether with dermal fillers or without them, Yates has redefined facial balancing thanks to a procedure that has become her signature. “My favorite procedure is Endolift,” she shares. “This device is not yet widely available in the area. It’s for people who want to achieve facial balance, but without using filler. That’s what differentiates us in the market, the procedure may support facial balancing goals, with or without the use of filler.” She embraces the playful title she’s coined for herself: the “facial balancing queen and Endolift slayer.”

Source: Kure Aesthetics Nina Yates, CEO of Kure Aesthetics LLC