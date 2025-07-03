EXCLUSIVE Nofar Hagag Says She Created Beloved Pilates Workout Nofar Method Because It's 'Enjoyable' and 'Effective': 'I Want Everyone to Feel Empowered' Source: Nofar Method Nofar Hagag exclusively tells OK! about creating Nofar Method.

Article continues below advertisement

Nofar Hagag wanted to create an experience "that truly resonates with people, a workout on the Pilates machines that connects with every body, every fitness level and every personal," which is why she decided to pursue opening her own studio, Nofar Method, in Flatiron in 2019. "From the start, I saw the Pilates machines as a magical piece of equipment. I was fascinated by their potential, far beyond what traditional Pilates had offered," the fitness guru exclusively tells OK!. "As I taught more classes and worked with students of all levels, I began to understand what people were really looking for in a workout. I saw how Pilates could be used to create group classes that were not only more effective, but also more enjoyable and intuitive for the body. I started reimagining how movement could feel stronger, more efficient, more connected. That’s where the Nofar Method was born: from a desire to push boundaries, elevate the Pilates experience and create something that truly speaks to every body."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Nofar Method The star opened her studio in 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

"What sets the Nofar Method apart is how dynamic, creative and deeply personalized it is. It’s not just a Pilates class, it’s a full-body experience that challenges you physically and mentally, while still feeling intuitive and accessible to all levels. One of the most unique aspects of our classes is the combination of the Reformer and Cadillac in a single group session. Most Pilates studios offer only the Reformer in group classes, and accessing the Cadillac usually requires a private session. But for me, it was important that clients could affordably experience both in a group setting. Each piece of equipment offers something powerful and different: the Reformer brings dynamic resistance and flow, while the Cadillac adds versatility, control, and deeper muscle engagement. Together, they create a more complete, balanced and engaging workout," she adds. Additionally, Nofar Method's way of interacting and engaging with the clients is different from any other studio. "Even in a group class, the experience feels personal. Our instructors are highly trained to offer one-on-one attention within a group setting. I wanted to offer something truly innovative and elevated, while staying grounded in strong Pilates principles. Combining both machines in one class and pairing that with personalized instruction is what makes the experience so special. And the experience doesn’t stop at the workout. The design of the studio plays a huge role as well. Every detail from the colors and layout to the music and scent was intentionally chosen to create a calming, inspiring environment that helps elevate not just your fitness, but your entire mindset," she shares.

Article continues below advertisement

Hagag, a former Israeli army fitness instructor, originally wanted to work in the medical field. "I truly believed that helping people through medicine was my calling. I gave it everything I had, I pushed through an intense academic program and paid for tuition on my own. But despite all my efforts, I kept facing obstacles. At some point, I started to feel like the universe was guiding me in a different direction, one where I could still help people, but through movement instead of medicine," she explains about her career pivot. She adds, "I don’t regret any of it. I believe everything happens for a reason, and all the challenges I faced were preparing me for where I am today. That said, I do wish I had lived a little more in my 20s! I spent so many late nights studying and trying to make it all work, I didn’t really get to experience life during those years. But now, I feel like I’m exactly where I’m meant to be."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Nofar Method The classes feel more personal, the fitness guru said.

Article continues below advertisement

Along the way, the instructor had no idea she wanted to start a business. "I just felt a strong need to share the workout I had created on the machines with as many people as possible. After teaching for 10 years, I reached a turning point something I couldn’t fully explain, but I knew deep down it was time to try something on my own. I approached it with caution. I told myself, If it doesn’t work out, at least I tried and gave it my best efforts. I didn’t have help with outside funding or investors, so I had to be resourceful. I started small by renting space at the studio where I had worked for a decade. I knew it wasn’t going to be easy, but I also knew I had nothing to lose and everything to gain. Looking back, I’m actually grateful that I didn’t have the financial means right away. It forced me to be creative, to work harder, and to really appreciate every small win along the way. Because of that, I now fully understand what it means to build something from the ground up and how deeply rewarding it is when that hard work pays off," she shares. If she hadn't tried, Hagag says she would have "lived with the regret of never knowing what could have happened."

Article continues below advertisement

"Of course I was afraid, afraid to fail, afraid I wouldn’t be able to afford it. At the same time, I was still pursuing my medical career, so there were always other options. But this wasn’t about what I would do instead, it was about having the courage to try something I truly believed in," she admits. "My advice to anyone starting a business is don’t do it just for the money. Start from the heart. You have to truly believe in your concept and be passionate about the value you’re bringing to people. At the same time, be consistent and realistic. The beginning is hard especially when you’re doing it on your own. But if you have faith in yourself and stay focused on your purpose, the work will be worth it."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Nofar Method Nofar Method is located in NYC and Miami, Fla.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Opening Nofar Method's doors in New York is still one of her best memories to this day. "After going through the renovation, planning, and pushing through doubts and obstacles, seeing people walk in, take their place on the machines, and connect with the method I created, it was surreal. But honestly, the moments that make me proud happen every day. It’s when a client tells me they feel stronger, more confident, or finally enjoy working out for the first time in their life. It’s when someone says, 'This is the best part of my day.' That’s when I know I’m doing what I was meant to do," she states. "Honestly, I hoped it would resonate with people, but I never expected it to grow like this. It’s been amazing to see the community build around it and to watch people achieve real transformations not just physically, but in confidence and mindset too."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Nofar Method The expert wants to make her clients feel confident.

Article continues below advertisement

"I want people, especially women to know that they don’t have to wait for the perfect time or have everything figured out to start. Confidence comes from taking action, even when it’s scary. I try to lead by example, showing that it’s possible to build something meaningful with passion, consistency, and heart. If my story can inspire even one woman to believe in herself and take that first step, that’s a win," she continues. "My biggest goal is to help people feel strong, confident, and connected to their bodies in a positive way. It’s not just about how you look, it’s about how you feel when you move, when you push past your limits, and when you realize what you’re truly capable of. I want people to walk out of every workout feeling proud, energized and empowered."

Article continues below advertisement

Though there's challenges along the way — including putting pressure on herself to deliver "at the highest standard" — she loves spending time at work, whether it's "taking classes with my teachers, spending time with my team, or working directly with clients. Because of that, being at work doesn’t feel like just a job or an obligation, it’s something I love doing everyday." As for what the future looks like, she's "eager" to grow the community of Nofar Method even more.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Nofar Method Nofar Hagag previously wanted to go into medicine.

Article continues below advertisement

"In five to 10 years, I hope to have built a lasting brand that inspires and empowers people worldwide, not just through workouts, but through community and education. I want to continue evolving, offering new programs, and creating spaces where everyone feels welcome and motivated," she states about her workout method, which is beloved by many celebrities, including Brooke Shields, Karlie Kloss, Emily Ratajkowski and more.