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Nolan Wells' Best Friend Breaks Silence After Teen's Mysterious Death: 'We Did No Wrong Here'

composite photo of Nolan wells
Source: GOFUNDME

Nolan Wells tragically died on Mississippi’s Horn Island over July 4th weekend.

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July 13 2026, Published 6:39 p.m. ET

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One of Nolan Wells' closest friends is speaking out for the first time after the 18-year-old's tragic death.

As authorities continue to investigate what happened on Mississippi's Horn Island over the Fourth of July weekend, Tracestin Shepherd insisted he and the others who were with Wells "did no wrong."

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Friend Breaks Silence

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Image of Nolan Wells’ friend insisted their group of pals did ‘no wrong.’
Source: GOFUNDME

Nolan Wells’ friend insisted their group of pals did ‘no wrong.’

Shepherd said he chose to come forward after weeks of speculation and online backlash aimed at the group that was with Wells before he disappeared.

"I just know I lost my best friend," Shepherd said during an interview that aired on Good Morning America on July 13.

The grieving teen said he and his friends have also been subjected to threats online, prompting him to decline appearing on camera.

"We did no wrong here, and we don't understand how we're getting so much hate behind us," Shepherd said. "We all cared and loved Nolan, and nobody wanted to see Nolan die. Nobody wanted to see his life be taken so short."

Authorities have said Shepherd and the other teens on the trip have cooperated with investigators.

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Addressing the Viral Video

Image of Nolan Wells’ friends are cooperating with investigators.
Source: GMA

Nolan Wells’ friends are cooperating with investigators.

Shepherd also addressed a viral video that has sparked widespread speculation since Wells vanished.

While the Wells family's attorney previously suggested the footage showed the teen during a confrontation, Shepherd disputed that claim.

"That's me yelling," he said, adding that Wells does not appear in the clip.

Shepherd also told Rolling Stone he decided to speak publicly because he was "tired of speculation" and wanted to push back on false narratives surrounding the investigation.

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What Happened Before Nolan Wells Vanished

Wells stayed behind on Horn Island after meeting a young woman while the rest of the group returned to the mainland by boat, according to Shepherd.

"They met that day, and it's kind of one of those things," Shepherd explained to Good Morning America. "He did come off that day that he really did like her, but that was the only time they ever hung out was at Horn Island on July 4."

His account mirrors what investigators previously said witnesses reported.

However, Wells' parents have questioned why their son would have voluntarily separated from his friends, saying he was always taught to stay with the group.

Investigation Continues

Image of Nolan Wells’ parents questioned why their son would have separated from his friend group.
Source: UNSPLASH

Nolan Wells’ parents questioned why their son would have separated from his friend group.

While authorities have said they believe Wells may have drowned and have found no evidence of foul play, investigators are still awaiting autopsy results and reviewing witness statements, videos and other evidence.

At the same time, Wells' family is conducting its own independent investigation and has requested a separate autopsy.

As the investigation moves forward, Shepherd said he hopes the focus shifts away from online speculation and back to honoring his late friend.

"I want everybody just to relax, and let everybody mourn the loss of Nolan," he said. "I think everybody needs to let the investigation continue and let the facts be shown."

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