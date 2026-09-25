Nolan Wells' Friends Deny Erasing Snapchat Messages Amid Phone Data Dispute

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Nolan Wells' friends are claiming they weren't involved in the deletion of Snapchat chats from his phone amidst his phone data dispute. As Edward Andrew Paltzik told TMZ, "Warren, Jax, and Morgan did not erase anything and never had access to his phone. If anything was erased, they didn't do it." Paltzik represents Jax Pitalo, Warren Hudson, and Morgan Seymour.

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Source: GMA Nolan Wells’ attorney explained how his phone was retrieved from a truck after the boat incident.

The trio's other attorney, Tyler Cox, told the outlet, "A girl from the group got all the phones left in the boat (which included Nolan's) and put them in Wyatt's truck, and it stayed there until Christine's friend came over to get Nolan's phone." "The same girl in the group retrieved the phone from the truck and gave it to Christine's friend around 1:30 AM," the attorney continued. Cox also pointed out that a grand jury said they didn't find anything erased from the phone, claiming that the "people on the boat did not erase anything."

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Source: MEGA Edward Andrew Paltzik accused Ben Crump of withholding Nolan Wells’ phone from law enforcement.

Paltzik also said that Wells' attorney, Ben Crump, never handed over his phone to law enforcement. He said, "Ben keeps calling for transparency, yet they refuse to give the biggest evidence -- his phone -- to the D.A." Crump, however, said that the phone data was provided to the district attorney. Meanwhile, forensic examiner Andrew Garrett claims that messages were deleted from Wells' phone between his last use and when his phone was given to his family.

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Source: GOFUNDME Nolan Wells’ friends allegedly continued chatting in a group chat after he went missing.

Crump also claimed that a group chat that Wells was a part of continued sounding off after he went missing. Within the chat, his own friends also allegedly discussed other people who were present at Horn Island, and whether or not they were racist, per the outlet. In response to the alleged group chat, Paltzik said, "When they say the friends had conversations about racism, what friends are they talking about? This is vague nonsense. What is he talking about?"

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Paltzik also said that his legal team intends to sue Crump for defamation. A grand jury declined to bring criminal charges in the case, deeming Wells' death consistent with drowning and finding no evidence of criminal conduct. However, an independent autopsy arranged by Wells' family determined that the teen suffered from blunt-force trauma to the back of his head, with his back having additional injuries.

Source: GOFUNDME Nolan Wells disappeared after a July 4 gathering on Horn Island before his body was found two days later.