North Carolina Man at Food Lion Verbally Abuses Black Woman at Checkout. Then Says, 'I’m White, and I'm Proud of It'
Oct. 26 2026, Updated 8:02 a.m. ET
A Black woman was verbally abused by a North Carolina man at Food Lion.
This happened when she was checking out groceries, and he was standing in the queue, waiting for checkout.
The video was shared by @LongTimeHistory on X.
The X user captioned the tweet, "MAGA grandpa verbally assaults Black woman—just checking out groceries."
"You Blacks think you own the world, but you don't!" he was seen yelling in the clip.
At this, the woman recording said, "Don't go there, sir. You're being recorded."
"Go ahead, record—I ain't said nothin but 'Black.' I ain't called you no 'ugly' words. I'm white—and I'm proud of it!" He continued.
The caption continued to explain: "Woman filming said she was glad to have the 'Holy Ghost' and her 'love for Jesus' on her side to keep her calm. 'If you know this fine gentleman, tell him I say hey,' she wrote. 'And that I hope Jesus saves his soul before it's too late.'"
"Incident occurred at the Food Lion on Vernon Avenue in Kinston, North Carolina," read the tweet. "Candy Tilghman doesn't have an account on this platform—so posting first full-length and credited video here to help raise awareness."
Since then, the tweet has garnered significant comments from netizens worldwide, criticizing the man over his antics.
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One X user, @ClaireofDuty, commented, "He wanted to say the n-word so bad."
Another user, @Titleist1x, shared a photo of , "Trump didn't make America racist... He made the racists feel comfortable enough to show their faces in public."
One user, @dddonnnaaa, vented on the platform, "I am so sick of seeing these loud mouth racist f---- in the these videos. 🤬 trump did this, made them all think it’s ok to talk to other people like this. They used to be embarrassed to speak out, which is the way it should be. The less this is out in the open the more likely it is to go away. But now we have this a------ in our White House emboldening it, so he can have further divide everyone. F--- trump and his whole administration."
One more user, @Deb10122, wrote, "He may be white but he talks like an illiterate child!"
"@sagesteele @DanicaPatrick Every f------ day ladies multiple racist pukes of this sort come out of the blue. This is hate. This is the Trump effect. This has become you," X user @BrunoandBrutus wrote.
@sharona_mi explained, "notice the defense. he knows the slurs matter, so he tries to lawyer his way around them. racism with plausible deniability is still racism."
Another shared an image that read, "Two things Republicans hate: 1. Being called racist, 2. Black people."