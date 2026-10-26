North Carolina Man at Food Lion Verbally Abuses Black Woman at Checkout. Then Says, 'I’m White, and I'm Proud of It'

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A Black woman was verbally abused by a North Carolina man at Food Lion. This happened when she was checking out groceries, and he was standing in the queue, waiting for checkout. The video was shared by @LongTimeHistory on X.

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Source: @CANDYTILGHMAN/TIKTOK A North Carolina man verbally abused a Black woman at Food Lion.

The X user captioned the tweet, "MAGA grandpa verbally assaults Black woman—just checking out groceries." "You Blacks think you own the world, but you don't!" he was seen yelling in the clip. At this, the woman recording said, "Don't go there, sir. You're being recorded." "Go ahead, record—I ain't said nothin but 'Black.' I ain't called you no 'ugly' words. I'm white—and I'm proud of it!" He continued.

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Source: @CANDYTILGHMAN/TIKTOK This happened when she was checking out groceries, and he was standing in the queue, waiting for checkout.

The caption continued to explain: "Woman filming said she was glad to have the 'Holy Ghost' and her 'love for Jesus' on her side to keep her calm. 'If you know this fine gentleman, tell him I say hey,' she wrote. 'And that I hope Jesus saves his soul before it's too late.'" "Incident occurred at the Food Lion on Vernon Avenue in Kinston, North Carolina," read the tweet. "Candy Tilghman doesn't have an account on this platform—so posting first full-length and credited video here to help raise awareness." Since then, the tweet has garnered significant comments from netizens worldwide, criticizing the man over his antics.

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Source: @CANDYTILGHMAN/TIKTOK The man defended himself saying, 'I ain't said nothin but 'Black.''

One X user, @ClaireofDuty, commented, "He wanted to say the n-word so bad." Another user, @Titleist1x, shared a photo of , "Trump didn't make America racist... He made the racists feel comfortable enough to show their faces in public." One user, @dddonnnaaa, vented on the platform, "I am so sick of seeing these loud mouth racist f---- in the these videos. 🤬 trump did this, made them all think it’s ok to talk to other people like this. They used to be embarrassed to speak out, which is the way it should be. The less this is out in the open the more likely it is to go away. But now we have this a------ in our White House emboldening it, so he can have further divide everyone. F--- trump and his whole administration."

Source: @CANDYTILGHMAN/TIKTOK Netizens are supporting the TikToker for sharing the video and spoke out against the man.