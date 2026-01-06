or
North West’s Instagram Mysteriously Disappears After Bridge Piercing Drama

Source: MEGA; @kimandnorth/TikTok
Source: MEGA; @kimandnorth/TikTok

North West's Instagram has been taken down following videos of the 12-year-old with a new bridge piercing.

Jan. 6 2026, Published 9:56 a.m. ET

North West’s brand‑new Instagram page has mysteriously disappeared barely three weeks after it launched.

The 12‑year‑old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West debuted her solo IG on December 20. The bio of her account read, "Managed by parents."

However, as of January 5, a search for her profile returns with nothing but a "profile isn't available" message.

Source: MEGA
Source: MEGA

North West's Instagram has been taken down after less than three weeks.

The big question is who deleted it.

So far, no one has confirmed whether North deleted the account herself, her parents made the decision, or if Instagram took it down.

Meanwhile, her TikTok presence — shared with Kardashian — remains untouched, continuing to generate buzz with viral fashion‑forward clips.

Shocking New Piercing

Source: @kimandnorth/TikTok
Source: @kimandnorth/TikTok

The deletion comes after the 12-year-old posted over 20 TikTok videos.

North’s Instagram disappearance comes after she racked up more than 20 TikTok videos showcasing a bold new look.

The young fashionista debuted a bridge piercing, black grills, a sparkling 106-carat diamond skull pendant, and a long, bright blue wig in a slew of dancing videos on January 4th, per RadarOnline.com.

She paired the look with studded bracelets, chunky nails, fluffy black boots and a full face of makeup, including lashes and gems under her eyes.

While it’s unclear if the piercing is real, the diamond necklace — a recent Christmas gift — was a very real statement piece, complete with light-blue gem eyes.

Source: @kimandnorth/TikTok
Source: @kimandnorth/TikTok

North is known for her bold fashion taste.

Over the past few months, North has been experimenting with her style, drawing attention with temporary face tattoos, a dermal piercing on her middle finger and her striking blue hair.

In December 2025, she also debuted freshly bleached eyebrows and an all-black outfit during a night out with Kardashian at Nobu in Malibu.

Kanye West's Stance on Social Media

Source: MEGA
Source: MEGA

It's unclear who deleted her account.

West has previously not been a fan of his oldest daughter having access to social media.

In 2022, the singer slammed Kardashian for allowing his daughter to post on TikTok.

"I am her father and I know y'all don’t respect fathers and the idea of family [but] I said I'm not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok, to be used by Disney. I have a say so," he said in an Instagram clip.

His statement was in response to then-8-year-old North making a TikTok video with her cousin, Penelope Disick.

However, over the holiday, sources told TMZ that the "Runaway" singer now approves of North's social media use.

