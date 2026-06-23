'Shameful' NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Slammed for Staying Silent After Brooklyn Coffee Shop Targets Jewish Congressman Dan Goldman Over Israel Views

Article continues below advertisement

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is facing mounting criticism after declining to condemn a Brooklyn coffee shop that publicly told a Jewish congressman he was not welcome. The controversy erupted after Poetica Coffee, a Williamsburg-based café, posted and later deleted a message targeting Rep. Dan Goldman after he visited the shop with his young daughter.

Article continues below advertisement

Mamdani Criticized for Refusing to Comment

Source: mega Critics accused Zohran Mamdani of remaining silent as the controversy involving the Jewish congressman gained national attention.

The controversy erupted after Poetica Coffee posted — and later deleted — a message aimed at Goldman, a Democratic congressman representing parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn, per Fox News. When contacted about the situation by The New York Times, Mamdani declined to comment through a spokesman, sparking outrage from political commentators and pro-Israel advocates. "Shameful," Fox News Radio analyst Josh Kraushaar wrote on social media after reports surfaced that the mayor would not address the incident.

Article continues below advertisement

Coffee Shop Says Congressman Wasn't Welcome

Source: mega Goldman was targeted by Poetica Coffee after stopping by the café with his daughter.

In the now-deleted post, Poetica Coffee suggested it would have refused service to Goldman had staff recognized him when he visited the shop on Monday, June 22. "Hey Congressman Dan Goldman, we see that you stopped by our shop today for a coffee. Do you see how it doesn't taste like genocide juice? Or are you still having a hard time telling the difference?" the café wrote. The post went on to accuse Goldman of supporting Israel's military actions in Gaza and declared: "We don't serve racists, fascists, homophobes, genocide enablers, or anyone in between." The business later refunded his purchase and concluded the message by telling the lawmaker: "Don't ever come to Poetica."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'I'm Sorry to See This Post'

Source: mega Goldman responded by praising the barista who served him and his 7-year-old daughter during their visit.

Goldman, who has rejected characterizing Israel's war in Gaza as genocide and has received support from pro-Israel groups, responded calmly to the controversy. "I’m sorry to see this post," he said. "The barista could not have been nicer to my 7-year-old daughter and me — allowing her to use the bathroom even though we had not purchased anything. I made sure to buy a coffee in return for her kindness," Goldman added. He added: "I hope you at least make sure she gets the tip that she deserved."

Federal Officials Open Investigation

Source: mega Federal officials launched an investigation as backlash mounted against the coffee shop.