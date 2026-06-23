or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Zohran Mamdani Latest News, Updates & Gossip
OK LogoPolitics

'Shameful' NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Slammed for Staying Silent After Brooklyn Coffee Shop Targets Jewish Congressman Dan Goldman Over Israel Views

split image of Zohran Mamdani and Dan Goldman
Source: mega

Zohran Mamdani came under fire after declining to comment on a Brooklyn coffee shop's attack on pro-Israel Congressman Dan Goldman.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 23 2026, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is facing mounting criticism after declining to condemn a Brooklyn coffee shop that publicly told a Jewish congressman he was not welcome.

The controversy erupted after Poetica Coffee, a Williamsburg-based café, posted and later deleted a message targeting Rep. Dan Goldman after he visited the shop with his young daughter.

Article continues below advertisement

Mamdani Criticized for Refusing to Comment

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Critics accused Mamdani of remaining silent as the controversy involving the Jewish congressman gained national attention.
Source: mega

Critics accused Zohran Mamdani of remaining silent as the controversy involving the Jewish congressman gained national attention.

The controversy erupted after Poetica Coffee posted — and later deleted — a message aimed at Goldman, a Democratic congressman representing parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn, per Fox News.

When contacted about the situation by The New York Times, Mamdani declined to comment through a spokesman, sparking outrage from political commentators and pro-Israel advocates.

"Shameful," Fox News Radio analyst Josh Kraushaar wrote on social media after reports surfaced that the mayor would not address the incident.

Article continues below advertisement

Coffee Shop Says Congressman Wasn't Welcome

image of Goldman was targeted by Poetica Coffee after stopping by the café with his daughter.
Source: mega

Goldman was targeted by Poetica Coffee after stopping by the café with his daughter.

In the now-deleted post, Poetica Coffee suggested it would have refused service to Goldman had staff recognized him when he visited the shop on Monday, June 22.

"Hey Congressman Dan Goldman, we see that you stopped by our shop today for a coffee. Do you see how it doesn't taste like genocide juice? Or are you still having a hard time telling the difference?" the café wrote.

The post went on to accuse Goldman of supporting Israel's military actions in Gaza and declared: "We don't serve racists, fascists, homophobes, genocide enablers, or anyone in between."

The business later refunded his purchase and concluded the message by telling the lawmaker: "Don't ever come to Poetica."

MORE ON:
Zohran Mamdani Latest News, Updates & Gossip

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'I'm Sorry to See This Post'

image of Goldman responded by praising the barista who served him and his 7-year-old daughter during their visit.
Source: mega

Goldman responded by praising the barista who served him and his 7-year-old daughter during their visit.

Goldman, who has rejected characterizing Israel's war in Gaza as genocide and has received support from pro-Israel groups, responded calmly to the controversy.

"I’m sorry to see this post," he said.

"The barista could not have been nicer to my 7-year-old daughter and me — allowing her to use the bathroom even though we had not purchased anything. I made sure to buy a coffee in return for her kindness," Goldman added.

He added: "I hope you at least make sure she gets the tip that she deserved."

Federal Officials Open Investigation

image of Federal officials launched an investigation as backlash mounted against the coffee shop.
Source: mega

Federal officials launched an investigation as backlash mounted against the coffee shop.

The fallout escalated after Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon announced her office launched an investigation into the incident.

"Federal law prohibits public accommodations such as coffee shops from discriminating against patrons based on their race, religion, or national origin," Dhillon wrote.

"These actions are not only reprehensible, they're potentially illegal," he added.

Poetica Coffee has since deleted its Instagram account amid the growing backlash, while Mamdani's office has not publicly commented on the controversy.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.