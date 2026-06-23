'Shameful' NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Slammed for Staying Silent After Brooklyn Coffee Shop Targets Jewish Congressman Dan Goldman Over Israel Views
June 23 2026, Published 2:15 p.m. ET
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is facing mounting criticism after declining to condemn a Brooklyn coffee shop that publicly told a Jewish congressman he was not welcome.
The controversy erupted after Poetica Coffee, a Williamsburg-based café, posted and later deleted a message targeting Rep. Dan Goldman after he visited the shop with his young daughter.
Mamdani Criticized for Refusing to Comment
The controversy erupted after Poetica Coffee posted — and later deleted — a message aimed at Goldman, a Democratic congressman representing parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn, per Fox News.
When contacted about the situation by The New York Times, Mamdani declined to comment through a spokesman, sparking outrage from political commentators and pro-Israel advocates.
"Shameful," Fox News Radio analyst Josh Kraushaar wrote on social media after reports surfaced that the mayor would not address the incident.
Coffee Shop Says Congressman Wasn't Welcome
In the now-deleted post, Poetica Coffee suggested it would have refused service to Goldman had staff recognized him when he visited the shop on Monday, June 22.
"Hey Congressman Dan Goldman, we see that you stopped by our shop today for a coffee. Do you see how it doesn't taste like genocide juice? Or are you still having a hard time telling the difference?" the café wrote.
The post went on to accuse Goldman of supporting Israel's military actions in Gaza and declared: "We don't serve racists, fascists, homophobes, genocide enablers, or anyone in between."
The business later refunded his purchase and concluded the message by telling the lawmaker: "Don't ever come to Poetica."
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'I'm Sorry to See This Post'
Goldman, who has rejected characterizing Israel's war in Gaza as genocide and has received support from pro-Israel groups, responded calmly to the controversy.
"I’m sorry to see this post," he said.
"The barista could not have been nicer to my 7-year-old daughter and me — allowing her to use the bathroom even though we had not purchased anything. I made sure to buy a coffee in return for her kindness," Goldman added.
He added: "I hope you at least make sure she gets the tip that she deserved."
Federal Officials Open Investigation
The fallout escalated after Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon announced her office launched an investigation into the incident.
"Federal law prohibits public accommodations such as coffee shops from discriminating against patrons based on their race, religion, or national origin," Dhillon wrote.
"These actions are not only reprehensible, they're potentially illegal," he added.
Poetica Coffee has since deleted its Instagram account amid the growing backlash, while Mamdani's office has not publicly commented on the controversy.