Oasis Fans 'Outraged' After Tickets Appear on Resale Sites for Eye-Watering Sums, Reveals Insider

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Oasis is now back on tour.

Article continues below advertisement

One music industry source said: "People are absolutely outraged. They expected Oasis tickets to be expensive and they knew demand would be enormous, but seeing seats appearing for thousands of dollars almost immediately feels like ordinary fans are being priced out of something they've waited years to experience. The most frustrating part is watching tickets leave the official sale and then apparently appear elsewhere carrying enormous markups. Fans have spent hours trying to get through the proper channels, so seeing somebody asking thousands for a single ticket inevitably makes people angry. There are families and lifelong Oasis supporters who simply can't contemplate paying these amounts. Nobody seriously expects concert tickets to cost what some people would spend on a used car or an entire vacation. Fans understand supply and demand, and they know Oasis can fill enormous venues. What they object to is the feeling that huge demand has created another opportunity for people to make money from supporters who genuinely want to see the band. There's also frustration because everybody remembers the row over dynamic pricing. Fans hoped that abandoning that system would make this sale feel fairer, only to see extraordinary prices appearing on the secondary market instead."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Oasis previously faced backlash over dynamic pricing.

Article continues below advertisement

"Most people will refuse to pay anything approaching those figures, but there's always the worry that somebody with enough money will, and that encourages sellers to keep testing just how far prices can be pushed," the insider added. Viagogo defended the listings and urged supporters not to panic-buy while demand remained at its highest. The resale platform said: "Resale is legal in the U.K. Our number one tip is to wait for demand to settle. Prices are highest when tickets first go on sale, which doesn't reflect typical resale values." Oasis previously faced backlash over dynamic pricing, under which ticket prices could increase according to demand during the purchasing process.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Viagogo defended the resale of Oasis tickets.

Article continues below advertisement

The band has now dropped the system, but the decision has not prevented significantly more expensive tickets from appearing through secondary sellers. Liam responded characteristically to complaints surrounding the cost of attending the shows by saying they were worth it. He said: "You do know you're getting something in return for the exchange of money. Like a life changing spiritual awakening fs." The singer has also suggested fans could hear substantially different material when Oasis return to the stage, teasing the prospect of changes to the set list and potentially new songs.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Oasis fans are fuming over the bands' concert ticket prices, which cost more than $9,000 on resale sites.