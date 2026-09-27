Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City Host Sebastian Maniscalco's Dance Competition in Celebration of the Comedian's 8-Night Residency

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Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City went all out to celebrate Sebastian Maniscalco's eight-night residency at Ocean’s Ovation Hall.

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Source: Ocean Casino Resort

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First, the resort hosted “Does Your Father Know You Can Dance Like That?” at Nola’s Bar & Lounge. Hosted by comedian, impressionist, voiceover actor and podcaster Andrea Lopez , the free event brought finalists on stage to show off their best dance moves for a chance to win a meet-and-greet with Maniscalco himself, plus two tickets to his show.

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Source: Ocean Casino Resort

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Contestants submitted 30-second videos of their dance moves to Steve Aoki and Maniscalco’s track, “Does Your Father Know You Can Dance Like That?” before competing for the grand prize. The contest was tight. The panel of judges – Executive Vice President of Operations at Ocean Casino Resort, Frank Ruocco, Comedian, Writer, Director, and Creator, the star's opening act Mike Young, and local Influencer “Jersey Joe” – chose Eric from New Jersey as the winner. The winner of last year’s iconic Sebastian Impersonator Contest, entertainer Mark Maggi, made an appearance as well.

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Source: Ocean Casino Resort

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Additionally, the hotel hosted a slew of experiences for guests, including Sebastian’s Favorite Things, a curated culinary tour featuring his go-to dishes, from breakfast favorites and casual bites to upscale dinners; Maniscalco’s, a dedicated retail pop-up featuring exclusive casino capsule merchandise, flavored iced coffees, Mama Maniscalco’s Famous Cheesecake and photo opportunities; and an Uncle Louie G’s Water Ice cart serving classic Italian ice and creative flavors. Guests also sipped on Maniscalco’s signature Maniscalco Manhattan and his wife Lana’s Lanacello Spritz, which was available at select bars throughout the resort.

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If you're interested in heading to AC, Ovation Hall’s star-studded comedy/entertainment lineup for this fall includes: Ashanti & Trey Songz - October 2

John Mulaney - October 23

Jon Stewart - November 6

Steve Martin & Martin Short - November 7

Trisha Paytas - December 11

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Source: Ocean Casino Resort