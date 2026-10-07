or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Octavia Spencer
OK LogoHEALTH

Octavia Spencer 'Felt Good' Before Receiving Life-Changing Diabetes Diagnosis: 'It Was a Shock'

Photo of Octavia Spencer.
Source: XAVIER COLLIN/IMAGE PRESS AGENCY / MEGA

Octavia Spencer dished on how she manages her conditiion.

Contact us by Email

Oct. 7 2026, Published 10:48 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Octavia Spencer's life changed when she found out she had type 2 diabetes.

In a new interview, the Hidden Figures actress described what it was like being diagnosed and explained how she's managing the condition today.

Article continues below advertisement

Octavia Spencer's Life-Changing Diagnosis

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Octavia Spencer found out she had type 2 diabetes.
Source: XAVIER COLLIN/IMAGE PRESS AGENCY / MEGA

Octavia Spencer found out she had type 2 diabetes.

Spencer has lived with type 2 diabetes for several decades now, but when she found out, "Yeah, it was a shock," she admitted.

"But I was also close to 300 pounds," she added. "I’m a Southern girl — I grew up in Alabama. I didn’t have any health issues at that point that I could feel. I was very overweight, but I felt good — and that can be a dangerous combination."

The star, 56, found out during a routine checkup ahead of filming one of her many projects, which was given for insurance purposes.

Article continues below advertisement

How Octavia Spencer Began Managing Her Diabetes

Photo of Octavia Spencer has learned to manager her condition.
Source: STARBUCK/ AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Octavia Spencer has learned to manager her condition.

At the time, health was on the back-burner for Spencer.

"So first, I had to get that controlled," she told Prevention.

It turned out her A1C, i.e. her blood glucose levels measured over time, was high. "See, you don’t [always] feel bad when your A1C is high. There’s no pain," she explained. "So I had to get that down to textbook [levels]."

MORE ON:
Octavia Spencer

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Octavia Spencer takes her health seriously.
Source: XAVIER COLLIN/IMAGE PRESS AGENCY / MEGA

Octavia Spencer takes her health seriously.

These days, Spencer is extra vigilant when it comes to her symptoms and overall health. "I had to shop around for the doctor who was going to deal with my histrionics because I can’t be nervous all the time," she said.

She also makes sure to get all the tests that are appropriate so that she can have a full picture of her health.

"Let’s say you get a diagnosis that you’re borderline — borderline can be helped!" she said. "And even if you get a diagnosis that says right now you’re in kidney failure, wouldn’t you want to know that? There’s stuff that can be done!"

Spencer continued, "You want to know [these things]. And then you want to know how to change your behavior, what can help turn those circumstances around."

The star tries to eat a wholesome diet and exercise whenever she can. "Here’s the thing. Am I 100 percent on top of all that? No," she confessed. "Could I be better? I could be a lot better."

The most important thing she does is stay on top of her "numbers" and take her health seriously.

Octavia Spencer Is a Health Advocate

Photo of Octavia Spencer is outspoken about prevention.
Source: BOEHRINGER US/YOUTUBE

Octavia Spencer is outspoken about prevention.

Another step Spencer takes is to get uACR tests, which are urine tests that detect kidney issues.

She starred in a related ad campaign with Sofía Vergara for Detect the SOS, which is aligned with her personal beliefs.

"I hope that my face being on it, knowing that I’m a Southerner and I don’t do anything that I don’t believe in and that doesn’t resonate with me, that isn’t truthful to me [helps give the campaign credibility]," she explained.

"This is my story," the movie star continued. "And I want to get as many people to hear this story as possible."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.