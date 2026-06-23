'Off Campus' Costars Josh Heuston and Mika Abdalla Spark Dating Rumors With Steamy Paris Getaway Photos
June 23 2026, Updated 7:26 a.m. ET
Off Campus stars Josh Heuston and Mika Abdalla appear to have taken their chemistry beyond the screen. The costars recently sparked dating rumors after being spotted together in Paris.
Josh Heuston and Mika Abdalla Spotted in a Romantic Embrace
Their chemistry translated off-screen, as Heuston held Abdalla's head gently after they went shopping at a grocery store.
Abdalla and Heuston stepped out in style — the actress wore a crop top and low-rise leggings, while Heuston wore a white T-shirt and jeans.
These images sent fans down a spiral as they had been shipping the two since clips of their chemistry during the promotional interviews and events for Prime Video's Off Campus went viral.
Josh Heuston Plays Justin Kohl, Mika Abdalla Plays Allie Hayes in 'Off Campus'
Abdalla plays Allie Hayes, the roommate and friend of the main character, Hannah Wells, while Heuston plays Justin Kohl, the young man Hannah was trying to impress.
Both Abdalla and Heuston have several images of each other on their Instagram feed.
After the pair's sighting, Off Campus fans celebrated as one user wrote on X, "breaking up with your toxic gross bf then flying to Paris dating your incredibly hot costar, mika i love this for you."
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Mika Abdalla and Jake Short Split After Five Years
Abdalla recently found herself at the center of intense speculation surrounding her relationship with ex-fiancé Jake Short. They were engaged for five years before announcing their split.
The attention intensified after a clip from a podcast interview featuring Short went viral online. During the conversation, he was asked what words he would use to describe Abdalla.
"There are only two words I use," Short replied. "Some b----."
The comment quickly sparked backlash on social media, prompting both Abdalla and Short to release a joint statement addressing the controversy.
Mika Abdalla and Jake Short Address Viral Video
"We’ve seen a conversation around clips of us together when we were in a relationship, and people making harmful and inaccurate assumptions about our dynamic," the statement began.
The pair added that they were in a "loving, respectful relationship for five years," and felt upset that their playful dynamic was "dissected in a way that does not reflect the respect and love we had and still have for each other."
Abdalla's representative confirmed their breakup to Us Weekly, saying, "Due to recent interest in Mika’s personal life, it would feel remiss to not address that her and Jake are no longer together. They continue to support each other and remain on friendly terms, and kindly ask for privacy and respect."