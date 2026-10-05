'Off Campus' Stars Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston Hold Hands at Paris Fashion Show: Watch

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It's official: Off Campus stars Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston are dating! After months of rumors and tidbits of "evidence," fans of the blockbusting TV show can finally put their sleuthing to rest, as Abdalla and Heuston arrived at a recent Paris Fashion Week together.

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DEBUT MIKA AND JOSH AS A COUPLE ON PARIS FASHION WEEK FOR VALENTINO GUYSSS pic.twitter.com/3QFwKXgRUK — ⭑ (@stealmywellsy) October 4, 2026

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Source: PRIME VIDEO/YOUTUBE

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Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston Made Their Public Debut as a Couple

Source: @JHEUSTON/INSTAGRAM Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston held hands at PFW.

On Sunday, October 4, the Off Campus costars pulled up to the Valentino spring/summer 2027 show at Paris Fashion Week and were photographed sweetly holding hands while grinning joyfully. Abdalla stunned in a layered, asymmetrical midi dress in a soft pistachio green with a textured purple embellishment, while Heuston looked fashionable as anything in a lacy white sweater, drapy gray dress pants and a jewel-embellished belt. The two looked totally in love while in Paris.

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Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston Have Been Sparking Romance Rumors for Months

Source: @JHEUSTON/INSTAGRAM Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston have been dropping romantic hints for months.

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This joint public appearance can now put an end to all the relationship rumors. The hearsay began swirling around just days after Abdalla called off her engagement to Disney Channel alum Jake Short in June. Later that month, photos emerged of the two actors together, also in Paris. At the time, they were spotted shopping and sharing an intimate dinner.

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Mika Abdalla Broke Off Her Engagement in June

Source: XAVIER COLLIN/IMAGE PRESS AGENCY / MEGA Mika Abdalla broke off her engagement with Jake Short.

The pair's romance has emerged following Abdalla's broken engagement to Short. The two had started dating circa 2021 and 2022, after first meeting on the set of S-- Appeal. They got engaged in May 2025, but officially announced their breakup on June 1. "Due to recent interest in Mika’s personal life, it would feel remiss to not address that her and Jake are no longer together," a rep for Abdalla said in a statement at the time. "They continue to support each other and remain on friendly terms, and kindly ask for privacy and respect."

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Source: IN YOUR DREAMS WITH OWEN THIELE/YOUTUBE

Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli Also Sparked Romance Rumors

Source: PRIME VIDEO/YOUTUBE Fans want Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli to be together.