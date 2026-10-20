'Off Campus' Star Belmont Cameli Says Season 2 Is 'Really Fun' and Has 'More Comedy Elements': 'A Lot for People to Enjoy'

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Off Campus star Belmont Cameli recently opened up about what fans can expect as the hit drama gears up for its second chapter. Speaking with Deadline, he highlighted how the upcoming episodes build on the groundwork laid in the debut season while introducing new comedic energy. "I think everybody has good stuff this season. So, you're gonna get a lot more from characters you were hoping for in Season 1," he shared. Cameli went on to explain that the overall tone feels elevated across the board, "Obviously, Dean and Ally are terrific in Season 2, and it's a really fun season. There are more comedy elements in Season 2, and also there are some heavy off-campus handled elements that fans will love, too. There's a lot in there for people to enjoy."

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Cameli Admitted He Has Not Viewed the Final Cut Yet

Source: MEGA Belmont Cameli admitted he has not watched finished episodes yet.

Despite his clear enthusiasm for the storyline's trajectory, Cameli admitted that he has not yet had the chance to watch the finished episodes. "I'm excited. I haven't seen it yet, but it's gonna be great," he said. As for why he hasn't seen any footage, he explained, "Well, we just finished."

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'Emotionally Turbulent'

Source: @MIKA.ABDALLA/INSTAGRAM Mika Abdalla warned there will be relationship drama.

Cameli’s lighthearted outlook offers a compelling contrast to comments from costar Mika Abdalla, who teased a more dramatic narrative shift for the core group. Speaking on what lies ahead for the ensemble as character dynamics evolve, Abdalla offered a heavier perspective on the relationships. "It’s a lot more emotionally turbulent, so you lose some of that fun, best-friend energy," she revealed, signaling that the core cast will navigate far higher emotional stakes this time around.

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Showrunners Have Expanded Character Arcs Beyond the Original Books

Source: MEGA Louisa Levy has expanded key character arcs beyond the original books.

Showrunner and creator Louisa Levy also addressed how the television adaptation adjusts key elements from author Elle Kennedy’s book series while preserving the emotional foundation fans adore. "We want to keep [the characters] around in Season 2 and tell more story with them and just get to live in a world where they're together..." Levy noted. "We don't have to introduce anybody; we just get to live in it."

Season 2 Shifts the Focus to Dean and Allie

Source: @MIKA.ABDALLA/INSTAGRAM Season 2 spotlights Dean Di Laurentis and Allie Hayes' romance.