Is Stephen Kalyn Single? All About the 'Off Campus' Star's Relationship Status

While he plays notorious flirt Dean Di Laurentis on Off Campus, the actor is devoted to his longtime love , Victoria Lovatsis . In a 2024 interview , Kalyn gushed about his other half for being a supportive partner, calling her "a trooper for sure."

"Five years later and I still love you more than ever 😌," Lovatsis captioned a sweet snap of the couple kissing.

Kalyn and Lovatsis confirmed their relationship in a January 2017 Instagram post marking their fifth anniversary as a couple.

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Stephen Kalyn and Victoria Lovatsis have been together for more than a decade.

Though it's unclear when exactly Kalyn popped the question, Lovatsis shared a photo of a diamond ring on her Instagram Stories in 2024. She was also spotted donning the same band at the Off Campus premiere.

According to Kalyn, Lovatsis encouraged him to audition for Off Campus.

"From the moment I got the audition, I just felt like I knew this person," he told Elite Daily. "I was so confident in what I wanted to bring to this part."

The Cascade star continued, "My fiancée read the books a long time ago, and her favorite character was Dean. So when they announced this show, she told me I had to audition. She said, 'There's no other option: You have to be Dean.'"

During a May conversation with Pedestrian TV, Kalyn confirmed Lovatsis has read all of Elle Kennedy's Off-Campus books, including The Score, which focuses on Dean's relationship with Allie Hayes.

"When they announced that the show was happening, she said, 'You need to get Dean. You gotta get that part. That's perfect for you,'" he recalled. "I'm like, 'Be the Playboy guy who gets all the girls. You sure?' And she's like, 'Yeah, you're the guy. You got it.'"

Kalyn added, "She's been a huge player in motivating me to get there and get here right now."