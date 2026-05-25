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Is Stephen Kalyn Single? All About the 'Off Campus' Star's Relationship Status

off campus star stephen kalyn relationship status single dating
Source: MEGA

Unlike his 'Off Campus' character, Stephen Kalyn is a loyal man in real life.

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May 25 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

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Is Stephen Kalyn Single or Taken?

off campus star stephen kalyn relationship status single dating
Source: @stephenkalyn/Instagram

Stephen Kalyn plays notorious flirt Dean Di Laurentis on 'Off Campus.'

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In real life, Stephen Kalyn is the definition of a walking green flag.

While he plays notorious flirt Dean Di Laurentis on Off Campus, the actor is devoted to his longtime love, Victoria Lovatsis. In a 2024 interview, Kalyn gushed about his other half for being a supportive partner, calling her "a trooper for sure."

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Stephen Kalyn and Victoria Lovatsis Have Been Dating Since Around 2012

off campus star stephen kalyn relationship status single dating
Source: @stephenkalyn/Instagram

They made their Instagram debut in 2017.

Kalyn and Lovatsis confirmed their relationship in a January 2017 Instagram post marking their fifth anniversary as a couple.

"Five years later and I still love you more than ever 😌," Lovatsis captioned a sweet snap of the couple kissing.

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Stephen Kalyn and Victoria Lovatsis Are Engaged

off campus star stephen kalyn relationship status single dating
Source: @victorialovatsis/Instagram

Stephen Kalyn and Victoria Lovatsis have been together for more than a decade.

Kalyn and Lovatsis are engaged!

Though it's unclear when exactly Kalyn popped the question, Lovatsis shared a photo of a diamond ring on her Instagram Stories in 2024. She was also spotted donning the same band at the Off Campus premiere.

Victoria Lovatsis Motivated Stephen Kalyn to Audition for 'Off Campus'

off campus star stephen kalyn relationship status single dating
Source: @stephenkalyn/Instagram

Victoria Lovatsis reportedly read the books.

According to Kalyn, Lovatsis encouraged him to audition for Off Campus.

"From the moment I got the audition, I just felt like I knew this person," he told Elite Daily. "I was so confident in what I wanted to bring to this part."

The Cascade star continued, "My fiancée read the books a long time ago, and her favorite character was Dean. So when they announced this show, she told me I had to audition. She said, 'There's no other option: You have to be Dean.'"

During a May conversation with Pedestrian TV, Kalyn confirmed Lovatsis has read all of Elle Kennedy's Off-Campus books, including The Score, which focuses on Dean's relationship with Allie Hayes.

"When they announced that the show was happening, she said, 'You need to get Dean. You gotta get that part. That's perfect for you,'" he recalled. "I'm like, 'Be the Playboy guy who gets all the girls. You sure?' And she's like, 'Yeah, you're the guy. You got it.'"

Kalyn added, "She's been a huge player in motivating me to get there and get here right now."

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