Ohio 'House of Horrors': Photos Reveal Gross Conditions Inside Home Where 16 'Almost Feral' Children Were Kept in Filth

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Newly released crime scene photos are shedding light on the horrific conditions authorities say 16 children endured inside a rural Ohio home that has since been dubbed a "House of Horrors." The images, taken during a June 30 search of the property, reveal rooms overflowing with trash, rotting food, broken furniture and piles of debris, offering a disturbing glimpse inside the home where investigators allege the children had been living.

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Home Filled With Trash and Decay

Source: CrimeTimeLines Authorities documented rooms overflowing with trash, broken furniture and debris during the June 30 search.

Several photos show windows completely blocked by clutter, while the home's front porch and deck are littered with discarded household items, broken toys, cardboard boxes and other debris. Inside, investigators documented rooms packed wall-to-wall with garbage, filthy clothing and broken furniture. One bathroom appears covered in grime, with trash piled around a stained toilet and sink, while another image shows a sink overflowing with debris and damaged cabinets.

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Source: CrimeTimeLines Windows were blocked by piles of clutter, limiting visibility into several rooms of the residence.

A bedroom was photographed with clothing, garbage and household items strewn across nearly every inch of the floor, making it difficult to see any clear walking path. Other images reveal mattresses lying amid piles of trash, exposed beams hanging from the ceiling and evidence of extensive neglect throughout the home. Aerial photographs of the property also show overgrown vegetation surrounding the residence, while investigators taped off portions of the home as they processed the scene.

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Children Allegedly Lived in Unsanitary Conditions

Source: CrimeTimeLines Bathrooms inside the home appeared coated in grime, with garbage covering much of the floor.

Authorities allege the 16 children — ranging in age from infancy to teenagers — were found living in severely unsanitary conditions when deputies responded to the home. According to court records, many of the children appeared malnourished and dirty, with investigators describing them as being "almost feral."

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Source: CrimeTimeLines Investigators allege 16 children were living in the home under severely unsanitary conditions.

Officials alleged several children struggled to communicate with adults and instead made grunting noises. The children have since been removed from the home and placed into protective custody while the investigation continues.

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Experts Pointed to 'Red Flags'

Source: CrimeTimeLines A forensic psychology researcher said there were warning signs ignored in the case.

The disturbing photos come after forensic experts identified what they described as multiple warning signs in the case. Forensic psychology researcher Alexandra "A.J." Greer said Gary Siders Jr.'s prior indecent exposure charge is one aspect of the case investigators should examine closely.

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Source: CrimeTimeLines Prosecutors allege the children were found living in dangerous conditions before being removed into protective custody.

"When I see indecent exposure, it usually sets off a red flag in my head," Greer told NewsNation. "Indecent exposure charges can be exhibitionism-related offenses, meaning someone exposes themselves to a non-consenting victim. Exhibitionism can be a warning sign of sexually motivated offending and, in some cases, may indicate the potential for escalating predatory behavior." "In addition to intimate partner violence, I wouldn't be surprised if we saw sexual abuse," Greer added. "Sexual abuse is also a tool to maintain power over a victim in an intimate partner violence relationship."

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Parents Face Charges

Source: CrimeTimeLines Elizabeth Siders and her husband are facing multiple criminal charges.

The children's mother, Elizabeth Siders, and her husband are facing multiple criminal charges, including child endangerment, as prosecutors allege they knowingly subjected the children to dangerous living conditions.

Source: CrimeTimeLines Elizabeth's attorney has argued that the children's living situation was mischaracterized.