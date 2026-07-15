or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > True Crime > ohio
OK LogoTRUE CRIME NEWS

Ohio 'House of Horrors': Photos Reveal Gross Conditions Inside Home Where 16 'Almost Feral' Children Were Kept in Filth

split image of the 'House of Horrors' and Elizabeth Siders
Source: CrimeTimeLines; Vinton county court

Newly released crime scene photos reveal the disturbing conditions investigators found inside the Ohio 'House of Horrors.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 15 2026, Published 5:05 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Newly released crime scene photos are shedding light on the horrific conditions authorities say 16 children endured inside a rural Ohio home that has since been dubbed a "House of Horrors."

The images, taken during a June 30 search of the property, reveal rooms overflowing with trash, rotting food, broken furniture and piles of debris, offering a disturbing glimpse inside the home where investigators allege the children had been living.

Article continues below advertisement

Home Filled With Trash and Decay

image of Authorities documented rooms overflowing with trash, broken furniture, and debris during the June 30 search.
Source: CrimeTimeLines

Authorities documented rooms overflowing with trash, broken furniture and debris during the June 30 search.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google

Several photos show windows completely blocked by clutter, while the home's front porch and deck are littered with discarded household items, broken toys, cardboard boxes and other debris.

Inside, investigators documented rooms packed wall-to-wall with garbage, filthy clothing and broken furniture.

One bathroom appears covered in grime, with trash piled around a stained toilet and sink, while another image shows a sink overflowing with debris and damaged cabinets.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Windows were blocked by piles of clutter, limiting visibility into several rooms of the residence.
Source: CrimeTimeLines

Windows were blocked by piles of clutter, limiting visibility into several rooms of the residence.

A bedroom was photographed with clothing, garbage and household items strewn across nearly every inch of the floor, making it difficult to see any clear walking path.

Other images reveal mattresses lying amid piles of trash, exposed beams hanging from the ceiling and evidence of extensive neglect throughout the home.

Aerial photographs of the property also show overgrown vegetation surrounding the residence, while investigators taped off portions of the home as they processed the scene.

Article continues below advertisement

Children Allegedly Lived in Unsanitary Conditions

image of Bathrooms inside the home appeared coated in grime, with garbage covering much of the floor.
Source: CrimeTimeLines

Bathrooms inside the home appeared coated in grime, with garbage covering much of the floor.

Authorities allege the 16 children — ranging in age from infancy to teenagers — were found living in severely unsanitary conditions when deputies responded to the home.

According to court records, many of the children appeared malnourished and dirty, with investigators describing them as being "almost feral."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Investigators allege 16 children were living in the home under severely unsanitary conditions.
Source: CrimeTimeLines

Investigators allege 16 children were living in the home under severely unsanitary conditions.

Officials alleged several children struggled to communicate with adults and instead made grunting noises.

The children have since been removed from the home and placed into protective custody while the investigation continues.

MORE ON:
ohio

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Experts Pointed to 'Red Flags'

image of A forensic psychology researcher said there were warning signs ignored in the case.
Source: CrimeTimeLines

A forensic psychology researcher said there were warning signs ignored in the case.

The disturbing photos come after forensic experts identified what they described as multiple warning signs in the case.

Forensic psychology researcher Alexandra "A.J." Greer said Gary Siders Jr.'s prior indecent exposure charge is one aspect of the case investigators should examine closely.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Prosecutors allege the children were found living in dangerous conditions before being removed into protective custody.
Source: CrimeTimeLines

Prosecutors allege the children were found living in dangerous conditions before being removed into protective custody.

"When I see indecent exposure, it usually sets off a red flag in my head," Greer told NewsNation. "Indecent exposure charges can be exhibitionism-related offenses, meaning someone exposes themselves to a non-consenting victim. Exhibitionism can be a warning sign of sexually motivated offending and, in some cases, may indicate the potential for escalating predatory behavior."

"In addition to intimate partner violence, I wouldn't be surprised if we saw sexual abuse," Greer added. "Sexual abuse is also a tool to maintain power over a victim in an intimate partner violence relationship."

Article continues below advertisement

Parents Face Charges

image of Elizabeth Siders and her husband are facing multiple criminal charges.
Source: CrimeTimeLines

Elizabeth Siders and her husband are facing multiple criminal charges.

The children's mother, Elizabeth Siders, and her husband are facing multiple criminal charges, including child endangerment, as prosecutors allege they knowingly subjected the children to dangerous living conditions.

image of Elizabeth's attorney has argued that the children's living situation was mischaracterized.
Source: CrimeTimeLines

Elizabeth's attorney has argued that the children's living situation was mischaracterized.

Siders' attorney has argued the family's living situation has been mischaracterized and said she wants to be reunited with her children.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.