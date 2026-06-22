Ohio Mom Insists 'I Love My Children' as She's Sentenced Over Death of 2-Year-Old Daughter Allegedly Abused by Her Fiancé
June 22 2026, Published 3:52 p.m. ET
More than a year after the tragic death of 2-year-old Lilith Hawkins, her mother, Tien Hawkins, was sentenced to prison for charges connected to the toddler's abuse and death.
The 26-year-old broke down in tears during an emotional court hearing as her attorney insisted she had no idea the extent of the abuse allegedly inflicted by her fiancé.
Plea Deal Reached
Tien appeared in an Ohio courtroom after pleading guilty to one count of child endangerment and two counts of child abuse, per Court TV.
As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dropped several more serious charges, including murder and involuntary manslaughter.
Under the deal, Tien received a total sentence of five years behind bars, followed by up to three years of post-release supervision.
Judge Brett Spencer ultimately accepted the recommendation, while also giving Tien credit for nearly a year already served in jail.
The Defense Claims Mom Didn't Know About the Abuse
During the sentencing hearing, defense attorney Mackenzi Carrington argued Tien was unaware of the abuse her children allegedly endured while she was working to support the family.
"The majority of the abuse that was happening was occurring while Ms. Hawkins was at work supporting the family, and she entrusted Mr. Moser to become the full-time daycare provider for the children," Mackenzi told the court. "Unbeknownst to her were the horrific things that were happening."
As her attorney spoke, Tien became visibly emotional and began crying in court.
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Tien Hawkins Gave an Emotional Statement in Court
Addressing the judge through tears, Tien insisted she loved her children.
"I love my children, and I wanted to give them the best life I possibly could," she said. "If I knew what he was doing, it would never have gotten as far to what it did, and then I would still have all three of my children."
Investigators previously said Tien admitted that her fiancé, Brian Moser, would "bust their butts" as punishment and had warned him in the past that he hit Lilith too hard.
The toddler was reportedly being potty trained at the time of her death, and Tien told investigators Brian would punish her whenever she had an accident.
Tien Hawkins' Fiancé Received Harsher Sentence
Lilith was found unresponsive inside the family's home on July 1, 2025.
Authorities later discovered bruises on her forehead and legs, while Tien's other two children, ages 1 and 5, also showed signs of what investigators described as "bruising and beatings."
Brian previously pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment charges.
The judge sentenced him to at least 17 years in prison, exceeding the recommendation outlined in his plea agreement.