PHOTOS HOT PICS! Eva Longoria Throws 50th Birthday Party At Casadonna in Miami; Julian Edelman Celebrates St Patrick's Day With Jameson Whisky Source: Phraa Phraanquicia; Michael Simon

OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month. Scroll down to see what your fave celebs have been up to this spring!

Source: Phraa Phraanquicia

Eva Longoria Celebrates 50th Birthday with Casa Del Sol Tequila at Casadonna in Miami on March 14, 2025

Source: Michael Simon/Getty

Julian Edelman celebrated St. Patrick’s Day Season by enjoying a Jameson Ginger & Lime cocktail with revelers.

Source: ADINAYEV

He’s Livin’ It Up! Ja Rule took center stage at E11EVEN Miami where he performed all his greatest hits on Friday, March 14, 2025.

Source: Steve Kasuba

Kelly Killoren Bensimon at Marea restaurant in Beverly Hills on Sunday March 16th wearing Selenee during LA Fashion Week.

Source: Valentin B

Newly minted Oscar winner Zoe Saldana arrives to dinner at the Peninsula Hotel Paris in the new Jaguar 00.

Source: Riccardo Piazza

Kering Eyewear stood out during New York’s Eyewear Design Week with a stunning sales campaign and an exclusive party dedicated to Maui Jim. An iconic building in Chelsea turned into a home for Kering Eyewear and its brands, serving as an exceptional location for the company’s latest sales campaign. The ground floor featured an interactive setup inspired by Never Never Never Give Up, the tribute book published in 2024 to celebrate Kering Eyewear’s 10th anniversary, while the newest product collections were showcased in thoughtfully curated branded spaces on the upper floors.

Source: @lancebass/Instagram

Last week, Lance Bass enjoyed a stay at Virgin Hotels NYC, while in town seeing Joey Fatone in & Juliet.

Source: Daniel Yoon