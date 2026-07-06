OK! Guide to Fort Worth: Where to Stay, Eat and Sip in the City Featured in Taylor Sheridan's Hit TV Shows

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Forget everything you thought you knew about Fort Worth, Texas. While its neighboring city of Dallas has long stolen the spotlight, Fort Worth is having a major moment — and it's showing no signs of slowing down. As one of the host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026, Fort Worth is currently welcoming soccer fans from around the globe, while Hollywood is also helping put the city on the map. Thanks to creator Taylor Sheridan, whose ever-expanding television universe includes Landman, Special Ops: Lioness, 1883 and The Madison, Fort Worth has become a magnet for film and TV productions, celebrity sightings and fans eager to visit the real-life locations featured on screen. The best part? Fort Worth still feels refreshingly authentic. You'll find historic stockyards where real cattle drives still happen twice a day, luxury hotels set inside former ranches, legendary honky-tonks, rooftop cocktails and some of the best Tex-Mex in the country — all without the overwhelming crowds of bigger tourist destinations. Whether you're planning a World Cup getaway, following in the footsteps of Taylor Sheridan's biggest stars or simply looking for your next long weekend, here's OK!'s guide to experiencing Fort Worth like a local.

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WHERE TO STAY IN FORT WORTH

Worthington Renaissance Marriot Fort Worth Hotel

Source: Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel is at the center of all the Fort Worth downtown action.

If you want to be in the center of all the action, the Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel is hard to beat. Located in the heart of downtown, the upscale Marriot property puts guests just steps from Sundance Square's lively restaurants, bars and entertainment, while the iconic Stockyards and Dickies Arena are only a short drive away. Spacious, contemporary guestrooms offer the perfect place to recharge after a day exploring the city, while the hotel's indoor pool, fitness center and welcoming lobby provide plenty of spots to relax. Hungry? Head to Toro Toro, the hotel's signature restaurant, where central american-inspired dishes are given a modern Texas twist, before capping off the evening with a handcrafted cocktail at the stylish Lobby Bar. Whether you're in town for the FIFA World Cup, following the trail of Taylor Sheridan's hit TV shows or simply discovering Fort Worth for the first time, The Worthington makes an ideal downtown home base for experiencing everything Cowtown has to offer.

Hotel Soma

Source: Hotel Soma Hotel Soma offers one of the most unique accommodation experiences in Fort Worth.

Looking for something a little different than your standard hotel stay? Hotel Soma offers one of the most unique accommodation experiences in Fort Worth. Instead of traditional guestrooms, guests can choose between beautifully designed casitas or stylish retro-inspired Airstream suites, giving the property a fun boutique feel that perfectly matches the city's creative spirit. Spend the afternoon challenging friends on the paddle court, gather around the cozy outdoor fire pits as the sun goes down or simply relax in the beautifully landscaped grounds before heading out to explore the city. Blending modern design with laid-back Texas hospitality, Hotel Soma feels like one of Fort Worth's best-kept secrets—and it's the perfect choice for travelers wanting a memorable stay that's every bit as unique as the destination itself.

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Hotel Drover

Source: HOTEL DROVER Staying at Hotel Drover makes it feel like your stepping onto the set of a Taylor Sheridan series

If there is one hotel that perfectly captures Fort Worth's luxury cowboy aesthetic, it's Hotel Drover. Located in the heart of the historic Stockyards, the award-winning property part of the Marriot Bonvoy Autograph collection, effortlessly blends upscale comfort with authentic Western style. Leather furnishings, oversized fireplaces, live music and one of the city's most beautiful resort-style pools make it feel like stepping onto the set of a Taylor Sheridan series — which isn't far from reality given how frequently the Stockyards have appeared across his productions. Spend the afternoon exploring nearby shops before grabbing a drink by the firepit as longhorn cattle stroll through the streets just outside the hotel.

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WHERE TO DINE IN FORT WORTH

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Joe T. Garcia's

Source: Joe T. Garcia's The legendary Tex-Mex institution has been serving locals since 1935

No trip to Fort Worth is complete without joining the line outside Joe T. Garcia's. The legendary Tex-Mex institution has been serving locals since 1935 and remains one of the city's most iconic restaurants. While the enchiladas, sizzling fajitas and famously strong margaritas are worth the visit alone, it's the sprawling garden patio that keeps people lingering for hours. The colorful courtyard feels like a destination all on its own, making it an essential stop whether you're celebrating a World Cup victory or simply soaking up Fort Worth's vibrant dining scene.

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Beren

Source: Supplied Beren is quickly becoming one of the Fort Worth's hottest new restaurants.

If you've had your fill of Texas barbecue and Tex-Mex, make a beeline for Beren Mezze & Grill house. One of Fort Worth's newest restaurant openings, it's quickly becoming one of the city's hottest tables thanks to its fresh Mediterranean flavors, gorgeous presentation and seriously good craft cocktails. Tuck into everything from creamy hummus and smoky baba ganoush to perfectly grilled seafood, juicy meats and vibrant seasonal dishes, all served in a stunning dining room filled with rich green interiors that feel both chic and inviting. Whether you're popping in for a long lunch, date night or cocktails with friends, Beren delivers a refreshing change of pace—and proves Fort Worth's food scene has so much more to offer than cowboy cuisine.

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Provender Hall

Source: @provenderhall/instagram Provender Hall's Stockyards location means you're right in the heart of the action.

Provender Hall has become one of the neighborhood's go-to dining destinations, serving elevated Texas comfort food in a gorgeous rustic-chic setting that feels both effortlessly cool and unmistakably Texan. Expect crowd-pleasers like smoked meats, Southern classics and seasonal dishes with a modern twist, alongside an impressive cocktail list that's perfect for kicking off a night out. Its prime Stockyards location also means you're right in the heart of the action—and if you're retracing the footsteps of Taylor Sheridan's hit shows, there's a good chance you'll recognize the surrounding streets from Landman, 1883 or Special Ops: Lioness. It's the kind of place where you can linger over lunch, toast the day with a cocktail and soak up Fort Worth's unique blend of old-school Western charm and contemporary energy.

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WHERE TO GRAB A DRINK IN FORT WORTH

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Cattlemen's

Source: @cattlemenssteakhousefortworth/instagram Cattlemen's has quickly become a must-visit for fans of Taylor Sheridan's productions.

Few bar/restaurants are more woven into Fort Worth's identity than Cattlemen's Steak House. Recently purchased by Taylor Sheridan, the Stockyards landmark has quickly become even more of a must-visit for fans of his productions. Several scenes from Sheridan's television universe have been filmed here, allowing visitors to dine in the very same rooms featured on screen. Order one of the restaurant's legendary steaks alongside a classic Old Fashioned or Texas bourbon before wandering the surrounding streets that regularly double as film sets. It's one of the easiest ways to immerse yourself in the cinematic version of modern-day Texas.

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Billy Bob's Texas

Source: Supplied Billy Bob's Texas is proudly known as the world's largest honky-tonk.

You can't leave Fort Worth without spending an evening at Billy Bob's Texas — proudly known as the world's largest honky-tonk. Equal parts live music venue, dance hall and Texas institution, the sprawling entertainment complex has hosted everyone from Willie Nelson and George Strait to modern country superstars. Grab a cold beer, try your hand at line dancing, watch the indoor rodeo and soak up an atmosphere that's unlike anywhere else in America. Even if country music isn't usually your thing, Billy Bob's is pure Texas bucket-list material.

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Amber Room

Source: Amber Room Amber Room is becoming one of Texas' most exciting destinations for upscale nightlife.

For a completely different vibe, head downtown to Amber Room, one of Fort Worth's most sophisticated cocktail bars. Hidden behind an understated entrance, the intimate lounge serves expertly crafted cocktails in an elegant setting that feels worlds away from the Stockyards. Plush seating, moody lighting and inventive drinks make it an ideal place to finish the evening after a day spent exploring the city. It's proof that Fort Worth isn't just embracing its cowboy heritage — it's also becoming one of Texas' most exciting destinations for upscale nightlife.

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WHY FORT WORTH SHOULD BE YOUR NEXT TRIP