OK! Insider: Stars Shine Bright At Global Lyme Alliance’s 10th Annual Gala

A Private Cllub on the UES turned into a celebrity-studded ballroom as the Global Lyme Alliance celebrated its 10th Annual Gala on Monday night. Cameras clicked, chandeliers sparkled, and the guest list delivered a perfect mix of TV favorites, Broadway power vocals, and fashion insiders who came to party with a purpose.

Source: Marc Patrick/BFA.com Global Lyme Alliance celebrated its 10th Annual Gala on Monday night.

Master of Ceremonies Erich Bergen opened the evening with easy charm and a classic show tune that set the tone. Honorary Chairwoman Rosanna Scotto was all smiles, greeting donors and friends as Law & Order fan favorite Christopher Meloni arrived with family and worked the room like a pro. Meloni serves as a GLA ambassador and kept it real from the podium, saluting patients, caregivers, and the scientists pushing the research forward. Broadway brought the goosebumps. Adam Pascal slipped into rock ballad mode for a soaring “Beautiful.” Charity Angél Dawson stopped the room with a powerhouse “I Am Changing.” Carolina Rial’s “Don’t Rain on My Parade” felt like a victory lap, with music director Michael Orland and pianist Earl Rose keeping the momentum high. Between numbers, guests leaned in for patient stories that reminded everyone why the mission matters.

Source: Marc Patrick/BFA.com Erich Bergen.

The red carpet delivered plenty of pop culture moments. Fashion icon Fern Mallis floated through a sea of flashes. Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs chatted with friends and posed for selfies. Throughout the cocktail hour, supporters swapped hugs in the marble halls before taking their seats in a candlelit dining room dressed with winter-white florals and gleaming place settings. Once dinner began, the energy never dipped. Auctioneer Jason Lamoreaux turned the Metropolitan Club into a high-spirited bidding arena, with paddles popping for once-in-a-lifetime travel and entertainment packages. Friendly rivalries broke out at a few tables, and the crowd answered the call to fund research and patient programs with gusto.

Source: Marc Patrick/BFA.com Margaret Josephs and Dolores Catania.

Beyond the star wattage, GLA’s mission remained the headline. The nonprofit has invested more than 25 million dollars in research and helped generate over 190 scientific publications. Its Find a Lyme Specialist program has connected tens of thousands with Lyme-literate care, a lifeline for families seeking answers. The night balanced sparkle with substance, and guests left feeling the momentum building.

Source: Marc Patrick/BFA.com Rosanna Scotto and Christopher Meloni.

OK! SPOTTED

Christopher Meloni greeting guests with a grin and a quick quip

Erich Bergen trading laughs with Rosanna Scotto before showtime

Adam Pascal and Charity Angél Dawson sharing a backstage congrats

Carolina Rial grabbing a celebratory selfie with Michael Orland

Fern Mallis catching up with GLA leadership near the step and repeat

Margaret Josephs saying hello to fans between interviews

Debbie Sicilano posing with Christopher Meloni for a crowd-pleasing snap

Source: Marc Patrick/BFA.com Rosanna Scotto

WHAT WE LOVED

A tight, performance-forward program that felt like a Broadway night out

Patient stories that grounded the glitter in real courage and community

Classic New York glamour in a landmark setting that photographs beautifully

An auction that kept the room buzzing right through dessert

Source: Marc Patrick/BFA.com Charity Angél Dawson.

As guests filtered onto Fifth Avenue, one mood ruled the night. Hope with high gloss. The Global Lyme Alliance delivered a milestone gala that hit all the OK! notes. Big stars, big voices, and a mission that keeps getting louder.