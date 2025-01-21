or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos
OK LogoPHOTOS

HOT PICS! Travis Scott Attends Reggie Jackson Celebrity Golf Classic in Florida; Matisyahu Performs at Cayman Cabana in Grand Cayman

hot pics ok magazine january pp
By:

Jan. 21 2025, Published 5:29 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.

Scroll Down to See what all your fave celebs have been up to this Winter!

Article continues below advertisement
zosia
Source: Sandals Resorts 

Friends and couples Zosia Mamet & Evan Jonigkeit and Billy Magnussen & Erica Firestone made a week-long getaway to Sandals Dunn’s River in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. The group enjoyed a fun-filled week, exploring all the resort and destination had to offer, spending many of their days teeing off at Sandals Upton Estate Golf & Country Club, while hitting the jogging trails and adventuring the Caribbean’s waters even taking up SNUBA.

Article continues below advertisement
matisyahu cayman cabana
Source: 7 Mile Society

Grammy-Nominated Artist Matisyahu delivered an unforgettable waterfront performance in Grand Cayman on January 18th 2025. The event exemplified 7 Mile Society’s reputation for producing world-class entertainment experiences in stunning locations. Combining Matisyahu’s unique fusion of reggae, beatboxing, and spiritual lyricism with the Cayman Cabana's scenic waterfront venue created an evening that attendees won’t soon forget.

Article continues below advertisement
travisscott
Source: Sire Spirits
MORE ON:
PHOTOS

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Travis Scott, Tim Tebow, DJ Khaled, and more hit the greens at the Reggie Jackson Mr. October Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic in Palm Beach, Florida. The star-studded event brought together music and sports icons for a day of friendly competition and philanthropy. Guests enjoyed Jackson’s Sire Spirits, including Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne.

Article continues below advertisement
ali krieger
Source: Michael Simon

Soccer star Ali Krieger pauses her workout in New York City for a quick protein boost with Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein.

bam adebayo photo credit romain maurice
Source: Romain Maurice

Haute Living Celebrates Bam Adebayo with Maker’s Mark at The Moore Miami.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.