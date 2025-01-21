HOT PICS! Travis Scott Attends Reggie Jackson Celebrity Golf Classic in Florida; Matisyahu Performs at Cayman Cabana in Grand Cayman
OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.
Scroll Down to See what all your fave celebs have been up to this Winter!
Friends and couples Zosia Mamet & Evan Jonigkeit and Billy Magnussen & Erica Firestone made a week-long getaway to Sandals Dunn’s River in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. The group enjoyed a fun-filled week, exploring all the resort and destination had to offer, spending many of their days teeing off at Sandals Upton Estate Golf & Country Club, while hitting the jogging trails and adventuring the Caribbean’s waters even taking up SNUBA.
Grammy-Nominated Artist Matisyahu delivered an unforgettable waterfront performance in Grand Cayman on January 18th 2025. The event exemplified 7 Mile Society’s reputation for producing world-class entertainment experiences in stunning locations. Combining Matisyahu’s unique fusion of reggae, beatboxing, and spiritual lyricism with the Cayman Cabana's scenic waterfront venue created an evening that attendees won’t soon forget.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Travis Scott, Tim Tebow, DJ Khaled, and more hit the greens at the Reggie Jackson Mr. October Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic in Palm Beach, Florida. The star-studded event brought together music and sports icons for a day of friendly competition and philanthropy. Guests enjoyed Jackson’s Sire Spirits, including Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne.
Soccer star Ali Krieger pauses her workout in New York City for a quick protein boost with Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein.
Haute Living Celebrates Bam Adebayo with Maker’s Mark at The Moore Miami.