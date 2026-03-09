HOT PICS! Gwyneth Paltrow and More Stars Celebrate Zero Bond Wynn Las Vegas Opening; Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis Step Out for Scarpetta After-Party at Café Zaffri in NYC
March 9 2026, Published 10:13 a.m. ET
OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.
Scroll Down To See what your fave celebs have been up to this Spring!
Last night (3/7), Spotify hosted Billions Club Live with Bad Bunny in Tokyo – marking the global superstar’s first-ever performance in Asia. The one-night-only concert, held at the world-class indoor velodrome Tipstar Dome Chiba, celebrated Bad Bunny’s 29 tracks in Spotify’s Billions Club and brought together over 2,300 of his top Spotify fans in Japan for an exclusive live experience.
The hottest restaurant in NYC, Cafe Zaffri at The Twenty Two New York - visited by mega celebrities since opening include Zendaya, Kendall Jenner, Justin Bieber, Lupita Nyong’o, Sam Smith, Elle Fanning, J Balvin - was the place to be following the Amazon premiere of Scarpetta. Nicole Kidman, Peter Friedlander, Kara Smith, and Jamie Lee Curtis attended the after party for Prime Video's "Scarpetta” at hot spot Cafe Zaffri .Guests gravitated toward a “Scarpetta” dipping station — an indulgent spread of breads, cheeses, olive oil and vibrant sauces that had everyone going back for seconds.
Mark Wahlberg, Scott Sartiano and Kevin Coster pose together at the preview weekend celebrating the opening of Zero Bond at Wynn Las Vegas, the first expansion of Scott Sartiano’s and Will Makris’s New York private members club, in partnership with Wynn Resorts.
Issa Rae and Postmates refuel runners with Hilltop cold brew at Mile 23 of the ASICS Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday, March 8, 2026.
Gwyneth Paltrow, Jamie Chung, Tezza Barton, Julie Sariñana and more touched down in Vail, Colorado this week to celebrate the first-ever Meiomi Club Noir— the ultimate après-ski destination inspired by mountain moments and California Coastal Pinot Noir. Attendees enjoyed curated music from DJ Pamela Tick, delicious bites, and custom ice sculptures while sipping on smooth Meiomi Pinot Noir. Gwyneth wore classic vintage winter white Ralph Lauren – the same dress she wore to the premiere of Shakespeare in Love in 1998, while Jamie Chung sported a burgundy monochrome Mother Denim set. While lounging fireside and roasting smores, guests dressed in their best après-ski looks, including fur jackets, western-inspired hats, and burgundy accessories.
Whitney Port attended Fora Travel’s 'Palm Springs Padel Pro-Am' at the Parker Palm Springs.
Maya Jama, Skye Newman, Leomie Anderson and Rose Gray attend poppi sodas UK launch in London.
March 6, 2026, LOS ANGELES – Guess?, Inc. proudly announces Hyunjin of Stray Kids as its newest Global Brand Ambassador, unveiling his inaugural worldwide campaign for the brand — a partnership that marks a defining moment in GUESS' cultural evolution.
Recognized for his magnetic stage presence and multidimensional artistry, Hyunjin joins GUESS as a figure whose energy, creativity, and authenticity align with the brand's ethos of a fearless approach to personal style rooted in cultural impact. The collaboration reflects a shared vision: one that honors heritage while continuously pushing the boundaries of modern self-expression.
Blending Hyunjin's global influence with GUESS' legacy of American denim, the campaign introduces a refined interpretation of "Modern Heritage," where timeless silhouettes meet contemporary attitude. Classic denim shirts, straight-fit jeans, striped tees, and denim cargo pants anchor the GUESS JEANS collection — reaffirming the brand's enduring denim DNA through a progressive lens.
"Beyond performance, Hyunjin is a creative force spanning music, dance, and visual art," says Paul Marciano, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of Guess?, Inc. "His sense of style, confidence and global influence make Hyunjin an amazing addition to the GUESS Family."
On Thursday, March 5th, Female Founder Collective (FFC) hosted its annual flagship summit, Female Founders Day: Metamorphosis, at Industry City in Brooklyn, convening hundreds of women entrepreneurs, operators, and investors for a full day focused on transformation, growth, funding, and leadership. Anchored in this year’s theme of Metamorphosis, the event was designed to help founders evolve their businesses and step confidently into their next stage of scale. The day opened with welcome remarks from FFC Co-Founders Rebecca Minkoff and Ali Wyatt, followed by an energizing movement session led by Kristin Sudeikis. Attendees then heard from Paige DeSorbo in conversation with Jill Martin, and later experienced the Signature Metamorphosis Keynote featuring Bozoma Saint John.
Programming spanned four curated tracks: 1) Cash, Funding + Control; 2) Growth + Operations; 3) Leadership + Power Moves; and 4) Marketing + Brand Obsession - with standout speakers including Danessa Myricks, Ty Haney, Camille Moore, Jordan Harper, Mary Seats and more. Sessions delivered practical strategies on profitability, brand-building, fundraising, scaling operations, and building teams designed for long-term success.
The afternoon concluded with a final keynote interview featuring Gregg Renfrew, Founder of Beautycounter, followed by structured networking sessions led by founders and investors and Cocktails + Connections — reinforcing FFC’s mission to equip women with the community, capital access, and confidence needed to scale on their own terms.