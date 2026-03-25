OK! Spring Home Furnishings & Appliances Guide: Must-Have Spring Picks for Chic, Space-Smart Living

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Spring refresh, but make it OK! approved. This season, we’ve curated the ultimate edit of home essentials designed with apartment living front of mind — where every square foot counts and style still takes center stage. Our OK! Spring Home Living & Furnishings Guide gives you our spring season picks for stylish, space-saving apartment living that brings together smart, space-saving solutions that don’t just look good, but work hard too, blending functionality, thoughtful design and affordability in equal measure. Whether you’re upgrading your setup for the season ahead or simply looking to add a few fresh touches, these picks are all about making everyday living feel easier, more elevated and effortlessly put-together. From innovative household appliances and clever must-have accessories to cozy bedding upgrades and bathroom essentials that turn your space into a spa-like retreat, OK! has you covered with everything you need to step into spring in style.

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BREVILLE BARISTA TOUCH IMPRESS ESPRESSO MACHINE

Source: Breville OK! Spring Season Pick for Espresso Machine: Breville Barista Touch Impress

OK! Spring Season Pick for Espresso Machine: Your morning coffee just got a serious spring upgrade. The Breville Barista Touch Impress is OK!’s pick for espresso machine this season—and once it’s on your countertop, your daily routine instantly feels a little more elevated (and a lot more enjoyable!). What really sets it apart is how effortlessly it delivers a true café-quality experience at home. The sleek touchscreen walks you through every step—from grinding and tamping to extraction and milk texturing—with real-time guidance that takes the guesswork out of the process. The Impress Puck System keeps everything clean and precise, while the built-in grinder and assisted tamping ensure you’re getting the perfect dose every time. It’s polished, intuitive, and surprisingly satisfying to use. It’s also built for real life. The ThermoJet heating system is ready in seconds (no waiting around for that much needed first coffee in the morning!), and the Auto MilQ feature creates silky, barista-level microfoam—even with alternative milks. Plus, with cold brew and cold espresso options, it’s perfectly suited for the shift into warmer weather and all those iced coffee cravings that come with it. Stylish enough to leave on display and smart enough to simplify your routine, this is one of those upgrades that quickly becomes part of your everyday ritual—and makes it better.

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BEAST MEGA 1200 BLENDER

Source: THE BEAST OK! Spring Season Pick for Blender: BEAST 1200

OK! Spring Season Pick for Blender: The Beast Health Blender is bringing sleek style and serious blending power to spring kitchens. Perfect for whipping up smoothies, fresh dressings and nutrient-packed recipes as the season shifts, the design-forward blender looks just as good on the countertop as it performs. What makes Beast stand out is the thoughtful engineering inside — the blending vessel features 12 internal ribs that create extra turbulence for smoother blends, while copper motor coils and stainless steel gearing help deliver a more powerful, durable performance than many standard blenders. The brand has also introduced its Blended in Steel Collection, featuring double-wall stainless steel vessels designed to keep blends cold for up to 12 hours — ideal for smoothies on the go this spring. And the buzz around the brand keeps growing, with Kris Jenner recently calling the Beast Mega 1200 an essential part of her morning routine and something she “can’t live without.” Stylish, powerful and built to last, it’s a smart upgrade for anyone looking to refresh their kitchen lineup this spring season.

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CRISTEL STRATE 4-PIECE FRYING PAN SET

Source: CRISTEL OK! Spring Season Pick for Cookware: The Cristel Strate 4-Piece Mixed Frying Pan Set

OK! Spring Season Pick for Cookware: The Cristel Strate 4-Piece Mixed Frying Pan Set proves that everyday cookware can be both beautifully designed and incredibly practical. Crafted in France by Cristel — a brand with nearly 200 years of cookware expertise — the Strate collection brings a sleek, modern approach to the kitchen that’s perfect for refreshing your cooking routine this spring. The standout feature is Cristel’s clever removable handle system, allowing the pans to transition seamlessly from stovetop to oven to table. Swap the long handle for side handles and each pan doubles as stylish serveware, making entertaining easier while cutting down on extra dishes and kitchen clutter. Made from durable premium stainless steel designed to last for decades, the Strate set is a smart, sustainable upgrade for anyone looking to elevate their everyday cookware.

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FRITAIRE AIR FRYER

Source: Fritaire OK! Spring Season Pick for Air Fryer: Fritaire Air Fryer

OK! Spring Season Pick for Air Fryer: The Fritaire Air Fryer is proof that countertop appliances can be both stylish and seriously functional. With its chic design and transparent glass bowl, this eye-catching air fryer makes it easy to keep an eye on your food while delivering crispy, evenly cooked results thanks to its 1500W halogen heater and vortex convection technology. Perfect for lighter spring cooking, it handles everything from golden fries to roasted veggies with ease. The Fritaire also keeps convenience front and center. Its self-cleaning glass bowl helps make post-dinner cleanup a breeze, while three included accessories — a rotisserie, French tumbler and air rack — open the door to plenty of different cooking options. With six one-touch cooking functions and a design that’s Teflon-free, plastic-free, phthalate-free and BPA-free, it’s a fresh, feel-good addition to any kitchen looking for a smarter way to cook this spring.

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CARAWAY KITCHEN MIXING BOWL SET

Source: CARAWAY OK! Spring Season Pick for Mixing Bowls: Caraway Mixing Bowl Set

OK! Spring Season Pick for Mixing Bowls: The Caraway Mixing Bowl Set expands Caraway’s non-toxic kitchen ecosystem with thoughtfully designed tools that make everyday prep, rinsing and storage feel effortless. The sleek six-piece set includes three stainless steel bowls in 2-quart, 4-quart and 6-quart sizes, each paired with fitted glass lids so ingredients can move seamlessly from mixing to storing. Matching stainless steel strainers in coordinating sizes make rinsing produce or draining pasta steady and mess-free, while the entire set nests neatly together for streamlined, space-saving storage — perfect for apartment kitchens. Crafted without PFAs, PTFE, PFOA, lead, BPA, BPS or cadmium, it’s a clean, design-forward addition to any countertop. Even better for the season, the bowls debut in a limited-edition Butter colorway, a soft sunny yellow that instantly brightens up spring cooking.

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SIMPLEHUMAN DUAL COMPARTMENT KITCHEN TRASHCAN

Source: simplehuman OK! Spring Season Pick for Kitchen Trashcan: SIMPLEHUMAN HANDS-FREE DUAL COMPARTMENT STEP TRASH CAN

OK! Spring Season Pick for Kitchen Trashcan: The simplehuman Rectangular Hands-Free Dual Compartment Trash Can is the chic, under-the-radar essential that instantly elevates your space while making everyday clean-up feel effortless. Designed with a sleek, modern silhouette, this isn’t your average trash can. Its clever liner rim system makes swapping bags quick and mess-free (no more wrestling with awkward buckets), while the built-in liner pocket keeps fresh bags right where you need them — neatly hidden but always within reach. The dual compartments make sorting trash and recycling seamless (and actually stylish), perfect for keeping your kitchen organized as you refresh your space for spring. And with a durable steel pedal engineered for years of use plus a whisper-quiet, soft-close lid, every detail feels thoughtfully elevated. Functional, polished and surprisingly satisfying to use, this is one home upgrade you’ll appreciate every single day.

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down etc WHITE GOOSE DOWN COMFORTER

Source: down etc OK! Spring Season Pick for Comforter: down etc white goose down comforter

OK! Spring Season Pick for Comforter: If you’re looking to give your bed a seasonal refresh, down etc White Goose Down Comforter delivers that coveted five-star hotel sleep experience right at home. A staple in luxury and boutique hotels for more than two decades, this cloud-like comforter is filled with premium CentroClean white goose down and wrapped in ultra-soft 235-thread-count cotton ticking, creating the perfect balance of plush comfort and breathability. The summer-weight version is especially ideal for spring, with a lighter fill that keeps things airy and comfortable as temperatures begin to rise. Translation: all the cozy softness you want, without the heavy heat. Perfect for warm sleepers or anyone ready to swap out winter bedding, this hotel-quality comforter is an effortless way to upgrade your bedroom for the season — and turn every night into a luxury-hotel staycation.

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CARAWAY KNIFE & UTENSIL SET

Source: Caraway OK! Spring Season Pick for Kitchen Utensils: Caraway Knife & Utensil Set

OK! Spring Season Pick Kitchen Utensils : Upgrade your kitchen game this season with Caraway’s sleek, all-in-one Prep Set — the ultimate blend of style, function, and smart design. Crafted with premium German steel blades and a Rockwell hardness of 58+, these knives deliver precision cutting that makes everything from weeknight dinners to weekend hosting feel effortless. Beyond performance, this set is all about elevated organization. With a first-of-its-kind modular storage system and beautifully designed FSC-certified birch wood organizers, every piece has its place — keeping countertops clean, clutter-free, and undeniably chic. Complete with four essential knives, five utensils, and shears, it’s a streamlined solution for modern kitchens looking to prep smarter and look good doing it.

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HP ENVY ALL-IN-ONE PRINTER

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OK! Spring Season Pick for Home Printer: The HP Envy 6155e All-in-One Printer is proof that even practical home tech can look sleek and apartment-friendly. Compact and space-efficient, this smart little printer delivers printing, scanning and copying in one streamlined design that won’t dominate your desk or kitchen counter — ideal for small home offices or multifunctional living spaces. The AI-enabled features through HP+ help keep everyday printing simple and fuss-free, while three months of Instant Ink included means you can print documents, photos and shipping labels without the constant ink-run anxiety. Stylish, compact and refreshingly easy to live with, the HP Envy 6155e is a smart addition to any modern home setup this spring.

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TINKR MODERN TOOLBOX SET

Source: TINKR OK! Spring Season Pick for Home Toolkit : TINKR TOOL BOX

OK! Spring Season Pick for Home Toolkit: Meet the TINKR Modern Toolbox Workstation — the sleek, all-in-one upgrade your home setup didn’t know it needed. This smartly designed kit packs in all the essentials (think hammer, ratchet screwdriver, Allen keys, wrench, pliers and more) so you’re covered for everything from quick fixes to full-on DIY moments. It’s the perfect toolset for putting together all your new spring furniture or making any handy adjustments around the house without the usual stress. What really sets it apart? A built-in phone holder that lets you follow along with tutorials hands-free — because let’s be honest, we’re all Googling “how to fix this” mid-project. Durable, ergonomic and designed with a modern, compact feel, it’s ideal for homeowners, renters and anyone looking to level up their toolkit without sacrificing style. Equal parts functional and polished, and in a sage green color thats perfect for spring- this is a toolkit you’ll actually want to keep on display.

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GARNET HILL EGYPTIAN COTTON TOWELS & CHUNKY WAFFLE SHOWER CURTAIN

Source: Garnet Hill OK! Spring Season Pick for Towels and Shower Curtain

OK! Spring Season Pick for Towels and Shower Curtain: A new season is the perfect excuse for a bathroom refresh, and this Garnet Hill pairing brings that effortless, spa-like feel home. The Chunky Waffle-Weave Shower Curtain instantly elevates the space with its soft, textured look—clean, minimal, and just the right amount of detail to make everything feel lighter and more pulled together for spring. Paired with Garnet Hill’s signature Egyptian cotton towels, the whole setup feels like a true upgrade. Crafted from long-staple cotton and perfected over years, these towels are plush, absorbent, and built to last—thick enough to feel luxurious, but still practical enough for everyday use. The rich texture and bold, versatile colors make them just as stylish as they are functional. Together, they strike that ideal balance of comfort and polish—simple updates that make your space feel fresher, brighter, and a little more indulgent for the season ahead.

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PLUTO PILLOW

Source: PLUTO PILLOW OK! Spring Season Pick for Pillow: Pluto Pillow

OK! Spring Season Pick for Pillow: The Pluto Pillow takes the guesswork out of finding the perfect pillow by creating one that’s made just for you. Instead of a one-size-fits-all approach, Pluto crafts each pillow based on your body stats, sleep position and personal comfort preferences using its patented customization process. The result is a pillow designed specifically to support the way you actually sleep — whether you’re a side sleeper, back sleeper or somewhere in between. Each pillow is built to order and shipped free, and you’ll have 125 nights to test it out at home, giving you plenty of time to see how it fits into your nightly routine. With a one-year warranty included, it’s a thoughtful, personalized upgrade that can make a real difference when it comes to getting comfortable and winding down at the end of the day.

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NEAT METHOD STORAGE BASKETS

Source: NEAT METHOD OK! Spring Season Pick for Home Organizer: The NEAT Method

OK! Spring Season Pick for Home Organizer: The NEAT Method Grid Baskets and Oxford Bins prove that getting organized doesn’t have to mean hiding everything away. Designed with both form and function in mind, these stylish organizers are perfect for apartments and smaller living spaces where storage solutions often need to double as décor. The brand’s Grid Baskets, now available in a beautiful neutral Truffle colorway, add a modern touch to shelves, closets or entryways while keeping everyday essentials neatly contained. For a more polished storage moment, the Oxford Bins bring a clean, structured look that works beautifully for organizing everything from office supplies to wardrobe pieces. And the brand’s Rattan Hamper adds a natural texture that blends effortlessly into living spaces while keeping laundry out of sight. Thoughtful, design-forward and made for real-life organization, NEAT Method’s storage pieces are an easy way to refresh and streamline your home this spring.

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TRANSFORM AE WINDOW AIR CIRCULATOR

Source: Vornado OK! Spring Season Pick for Window AC: Vornado TRANSOM AE Window Air Circulator

OK! Spring Season Pick for Window AC: The Vornado TRANSOM AE Window Air Circulator is a sleek, smart reimagining of the traditional window fan — designed to bring effortless comfort (and style) into your space this spring. With built-in Alexa compatibility, you can control airflow with just your voice, whether you’re pulling in that crisp spring breeze or reversing the airflow to push stale air out. Unlike bulky, outdated units, this low-profile design sits neatly in your window without blocking the view, blending seamlessly into any room. Its patented Soft-fit System creates a snug, custom seal for windows 26” to 40” wide, making installation surprisingly simple — no screen removal required. Equal parts functional and forward-thinking, it’s the kind of smart home upgrade that feels instantly essential. Just say, “Alexa, turn on my Vornado,” and let the fresh air flow.

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ettitude SIGNATURE BAMBOOK SHEET SET

Source: ettitude OK! Spring Season Pick for Sheets: ettitude Signature Bamboo Sheet Set

OK! Spring Season Pick for Sheets: The ettitude Signature Bamboo Sheet Set is an easy way to give your bed a fresh seasonal reset. Made from the brand’s signature 100% CleanBamboo sateen fabric, these sheets are known for their silky-soft feel and breathable comfort — perfect for warmer spring nights. The smooth, lightweight texture brings a touch of everyday luxury to your bedroom while still feeling relaxed and effortless. Beloved by editors, doctors and even a few A-listers, the bedding is designed to keep sleepers comfortable night after night thanks to its naturally breathable and temperature-regulating bamboo fabric. Soft, sustainable and effortlessly chic, the ettitude Signature Bamboo Sheet Set is a simple upgrade that makes climbing into bed at the end of the day feel even better this spring.

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COOP LINEN-COTTON DUVET COVER

Source: Coop Sleep Goods OK! Spring Season Pick for Duvet Cover: Coop Linen-Cotton Cover

OK! Spring Season Pick for Duvet Cover: The Coop Sleep Goods Linen-Cotton Duvet Cover is the perfect mix of relaxed style and everyday comfort for a spring bedroom refresh. Made from a luxe blend of flax linen and soft cotton, the cover combines linen’s naturally textured, laid-back look with cotton’s breathable softness — creating bedding that feels light, airy and effortlessly cozy night after night. The fabric is naturally temperature-regulating and moisture-wicking, helping keep sleepers cool as the weather warms up while still feeling comfortable year-round. A proprietary softening wash gives the duvet that lived-in feel right out of the package, and it only gets softer with every wash. Thoughtful details like an easy-to-use L-shaped zipper make inserting your comforter simple, while the linen-cotton blend adds durability and a bit more wrinkle resistance than traditional linen. Relaxed, breathable and designed for real-life comfort, it’s an easy upgrade for a fresh spring sleep setup.

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BEARBY TREE NAPPER BLANKET

Source: BEARBY OK! Spring Season Pick for Blanket: Bearaby Tree Napper

OK! Spring Season Pick for Blanket: The Bearaby Tree Napper is a weighted blanket designed to help you relax, unwind and drift off more comfortably — just in time for a spring bedroom refresh. Made from naturally cooling TENCEL, the Tree Napper offers breathable comfort that won’t feel overly heavy or warm, making it a great option as the weather starts to shift. Designed to be about 10% of your body weight, the blanket provides gentle, evenly distributed pressure that can help promote calmer nights, reduce anxiety and cut down on middle-of-the-night wake-ups. The chunky knit design also makes it a stylish addition to the bedroom or living room when draped across the bed or sofa. Functional, calming and beautifully designed, the Bearaby Tree Napper is an easy way to upgrade your sleep routine this spring.

POTTERY BARN KNIT THROW

Source: POTTERY BARN OK! Spring Season Pick for Throw: Pottery Barn Knit Throw