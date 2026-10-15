OK! Fall Must-Haves! The Fashion Finds, Outdoor Gear and Lifestyle Essentials We're Loving This Fall Season

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Fall is officially here, bringing cooler temperatures, changing leaves and plenty of reasons to refresh your wardrobe, upgrade your everyday essentials and start planning a few autumn adventures. Whether you're heading out for a weekend getaway, hitting the hiking trails or simply looking to make the most of the season closer to home, having the right gear can make all the difference. From cozy fashion finds and weather-ready outerwear to clever tech gadgets, travel accessories and outdoor essentials, OK! has rounded up some of our favorite picks to help you make the most of everything fall has to offer. Scroll Down to find out what's caught our eye as Must Have's for this fall season!

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PATAGONIA RE-TOOL AIR SNAP-T PULLOVER

Source: Patagonia/ Lifestyle images courtesy of @jnelmcintosh/ Jay Photography.com PATAGONIA RE-TOOL AIR SNAP-T PULLOVER

When fall temperatures start to dip, finding that perfect balance between staying warm and avoiding bulky layers can be a challenge. Enter Patagonia's Re-Tool Air Snap-T® Pullover, a versatile piece that brings together the brand's signature outdoor style with innovative fabric technology from Polartec available in both men's and women's styles. Whether you're heading out for a weekend hike, exploring a new city or simply enjoying a crisp autumn afternoon, it's the kind of comfortable, easy-to-wear layer that fits naturally into a fall wardrobe. At the heart of its appeal is Polartec Alpha™ technology, originally developed as a lightweight insulation layer for active outdoor clothing. Known for its breathability, quick-drying performance and ability to help regulate body temperature, the material was designed to keep people comfortable while on the move. Now, Polartec is taking the technology a step further with an updated, patent-pending construction designed to improve resistance to snagging and shedding without sacrificing the airflow, warmth and packability that made it popular in the first place. The result is the perfect blend of cutting-edge outdoor performance and effortless everyday style, proving that staying warm, comfortable and looking great can go hand in hand this fall. With its relaxed pullover styling and practical approach to layering, Patagonia's Re-Tool Air Snap-T® is an ideal addition to a fall wardrobe, whether your plans involve getting outdoors or simply staying comfortable as the seasons change.

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ORION SLEEP SYSTEM

Source: ORION ORION SLEEP SYSTEM

Getting a good night's sleep isn't always easy, especially when fluctuating temperatures make it difficult to get comfortable. The Orion Sleep System brings a whole new level of personalized comfort to your bedtime routine, using innovative temperature-control technology to heat or cool your bed throughout the night. Best of all, there's no need to replace your existing mattress — the sleek, easy-to-integrate system fits right over it, transforming your bedroom into a customized sleep sanctuary designed to help you rest comfortably in every season. One of the Orion Sleep System's standout features is its ability to independently control the temperature on each side of the bed, making it a game-changer for couples who can never agree on how warm or cool their bedroom should be. With an impressive temperature range of 50°F to 113°F, you can create your ideal sleeping environment and even program personalized schedules that automatically adjust throughout the night. Whether you're someone who loves slipping into a cozy, warm bed on a chilly fall evening or prefers to stay refreshingly cool while sleeping, this clever technology makes it easier than ever to enjoy bedtime exactly the way you like it. The system also offers optional sleep tracking, providing insights into sleeping patterns for those interested in monitoring their nightly routines. Unlike some competing smart sleep products, its core temperature-control features don't require an ongoing subscription, although the initial investment is considerable. For those ready to take their sleep experience to the next level, the Orion Sleep System offers a luxurious blend of personalized comfort and innovative wellness technology, making it a very worthwhile investment in better rest this fall.

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SMARTWOOL WINTERLOFT JACKET

Source: SMARTWOOL SMARTWOOL WINTERLOFT JACKET

Fall is all about crisp mornings, changing leaves and spending more time outdoors before winter really sets in, making it the perfect season to invest in a jacket that can handle whatever the weather brings. Available in both men's and women's styles, Smartwool's Winterloft Hooded Jacket is a versatile option for everything from weekend leaf-peeping trips and autumn hikes to chilly evenings around town. Featuring 700-fill insulation made from recycled down and reclaimed Merino wool, the jacket delivers warmth without unnecessary bulk, while a windproof, water-resistant recycled nylon shell offers added protection when the weather takes an unexpected turn. Thoughtful details, including an adjustable hood on the women's version, elastic cuffs and a streamlined silhouette, make it easy to layer over your favorite fall essentials. And with a design that feels equally at home on a hiking trail or during a casual weekend outing, it's the kind of jacket that can transition effortlessly from outdoor adventures to everyday wear. For anyone looking to spend more time outside as temperatures drop, Smartwool's Winterloft collection is a stylish and practical addition to the seasonal wardrobe.

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SUUNTO RACE 3S WATCH

Source: SUUNTO SUUNTO RACE 3S WATCH

Whether you're hitting the hiking trails, training for your next big race or simply looking to stay active as temperatures cool, the Suunto Race 3S is ready for every adventure. Combining sleek Scandinavian-inspired design with impressive sports technology, this lightweight smartwatch is perfect for fitness enthusiasts and outdoor explorers who want serious performance without sacrificing everyday style. Weighing just 56 grams, the Race 3S features a durable titanium design, scratch-resistant sapphire crystal glass and a vibrant 1.32-inch AMOLED display. With more than 120 sports modes, advanced dual-band GPS tracking and free offline maps, it's an ideal companion for everything from morning runs and cycling sessions to weekend hiking adventures. One standout feature is the Suunto AI Coach, which offers personalized training guidance to help you reach your fitness goals. Impressive battery life is another bonus, delivering up to 12 days of everyday smartwatch use or 38 hours of dual-band GPS tracking, so you can spend more time exploring and less time recharging. With its combination of smart fitness features, rugged durability and sophisticated styling, the Suunto Race 3S is a fantastic addition to your fall essentials, making it easier than ever to stay active, track your progress and embrace the great outdoors this fall season.

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HEATHLANDER GOLF SHOES

Source: Heathlander HEATHLANDER GOLF SHOES

Fall is one of the best times to hit the golf course, with cooler temperatures, colorful surroundings and plenty of opportunities to squeeze in a few more rounds before winter arrives. And for golfers looking to refresh their footwear, Heathlander's Spikeless Golf Shoes offer an appealing combination of classic style and modern performance. Designed to keep you comfortable from the first tee to the final putt, these shoes bring a contemporary twist to traditional golf footwear, making them a stylish option for both seasoned players and casual weekend golfers. Crafted with premium waterproofed leather, shock-absorbing insoles and a specially designed rubber outsole featuring 9mm tread, they're built to provide comfort and reliable traction across the course, even when conditions become a little unpredictable. The spikeless design also makes them a versatile choice for golfers who prefer footwear that doesn't look out of place once they've left the fairway, whether they're heading to the clubhouse for a post-round drink or grabbing lunch with friends. Available in a range of eye-catching color combinations, Heathlander's shoes offer a refreshing alternative to some of the more conventional styles on the market. And with autumn golf often involving damp grass, cooler mornings and plenty of walking, having footwear that balances practicality with good looks is always a plus. After all, there's no reason your golf game should be the only thing making an impression on the course this fall.

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THE NORTH FACE VEST & GTX PANTS

Source: THE NORTH FACE THE NORTH FACE ACONCAGUA VEST, GTX HEX PANTS, PINECREST UTILITY WIDE LEG PANTS.

Whether you're heading out for a weekend hike, planning a fall getaway or simply navigating those unpredictable autumn temperatures, The North Face has you covered with a lineup of stylish and practical seasonal essentials. Known for combining outdoor performance with everyday wearability, the brand offers plenty of options for making the most of the cooler months, whether your plans involve exploring mountain trails or simply enjoying a crisp autumn afternoon in the city. The Aconcagua Vest, available for both men and women, delivers lightweight warmth without the bulk, making it an ideal layering piece for those days when a full winter jacket feels like too much. Easy to throw over a sweater or hoodie, it's a versatile addition to any fall wardrobe. For those looking to take their outdoor adventures a little further, the GTX Hex Pants bring a more technical approach to outdoor dressing, featuring GORE-TEX technology designed to provide waterproof, windproof protection when conditions turn challenging. Meanwhile, the Women's Pinecrest Utility Wide-Leg Pants offer a fashionable twist on everyday comfort, combining a relaxed, on-trend silhouette with practical utility-inspired styling that's just as suited to city exploring as casual weekends. Pair them with a fitted top, cozy knit or lightweight jacket for an effortlessly cool fall look. Together, these versatile pieces show how The North Face continues to bridge the gap between outdoor functionality and everyday fashion, proving that staying comfortable, looking good and embracing the great outdoors can go hand in hand this fall.

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ABERCROMBIE & FITCH TRENCH COAT

Source: Abercrombie & Fitch ABERCROMBIE & FITCH TRENCH COAT

A classic trench coat never goes out of style, and Abercrombie & Fitch is giving this wardrobe staple a fresh update for fall. Featuring a relaxed silhouette, double-breasted front, adjustable cuffs and a comfortable lining, this versatile coat is an easy way to elevate everything from jeans and sneakers to a more dressed-up evening look. Whether you're heading to the office, meeting friends for brunch or enjoying a weekend stroll through the city, it's one of those timeless pieces that can instantly pull an outfit together. Available in timeless camel or statement-making sapphire, the coat offers two very different takes on a fall fashion essential. The classic camel shade pairs effortlessly with just about anything in your wardrobe, while the bold sapphire option adds an unexpected pop of color to the season's more neutral looks. Lightweight enough for transitional weather yet substantial enough to provide an extra layer on cooler days, it's a stylish option for those crisp autumn afternoons when you want to look effortlessly put together without trying too hard. And unlike some seasonal fashion trends, a good trench coat is an investment in style you'll find yourself returning to year after year.

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GREGORY ALPACA WHEELED DUFFEL BAG

Source: Gregory GREGORY ALPACA WHEELED DUFFEL BAG - 100L

Whether you're planning a fall getaway, heading off on an outdoor adventure or packing for a much-needed vacation, the Gregory Alpaca Wheeled Duffel 100L is ready to roll! Combining the generous packing space of a traditional duffel with the convenience of a rolling suitcase, this rugged yet stylish travel companion makes getting from one destination to the next easier than ever. Built with durable, weather-resistant TPU-coated fabric and a lightweight polycarbonate base, the Alpaca is designed to handle the bumps and unpredictable conditions that come with travel. Its oversized 85mm wheels and telescoping aluminum handle make navigating airports a breeze, while the spacious 100-liter capacity provides plenty of room for bulky fall jackets, hiking boots and travel essentials. One particularly clever feature is the expandable exterior pocket for dirty clothing or gear, keeping muddy shoes and worn clothes separate from your clean belongings. Zippered mesh pockets, a large U-shaped opening and lockable YKK zippers add extra convenience and organization. Whether you're heading to the mountains for a weekend escape or embarking on an extended overseas adventure, this versatile, adventure-ready duffel makes packing up and hitting the road that much more appealing.

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IGLOO TAG ALONG TOO SPINNER COOLER

Source: IGLOO IGLOO TAG ALONG TOO SPINNER COOLER

Who says a cooler can't be stylish? Whether you're heading to a fall tailgate, enjoying a weekend picnic or gathering with friends for an outdoor get-together, Igloo's Tag Along Too Spinner Cooler brings a fun and practical twist to keeping refreshments chilled. Taking inspiration from rolling luggage, this eye-catching cooler features four 360-degree spinner wheels and a telescoping handle, making it easy to transport without having to lug around a heavy ice chest. But there's more to this cooler than its playful design. The fully insulated interior has enough room for up to 33 cans or four bottles of wine standing upright, while a removable snack basket and drink tub help keep everything organized. Other thoughtful details include lockable wheels, a convenient one-touch lid latch and a drain plug for emptying melted ice after a day outdoors. Available in a selection of fun colors, including Lagoon Teal and Thrift Pink, alongside more understated Luxe finishes, it's a refreshing departure from the traditional bulky cooler. And with football season, autumn picnics and outdoor entertaining in full swing, it's a handy companion for making the most of those final warm afternoons before winter arrives.

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KIZIK WASATCH MID HIKING BOOTS

Source: KIZIK KIZIK WASATCH MID HIKING BOOTS

Hitting the trails just got a whole lot easier thanks to Kizik's Wasatch Mid hiking shoes, which combine rugged outdoor performance with the brand's signature hands-free technology. Forget bending down to tie your laces or struggling to get your shoes on before heading out — these clever hiking shoes let you simply step in and go, making them a convenient choice for everything from weekend hikes and fall foliage adventures to exploring the great outdoors. Designed with water-resistant materials, cushioned midsoles for all-day comfort and durable rubber outsoles for added traction on uneven terrain, they're built to handle the elements without sacrificing style. The mid-height design also provides extra coverage around the ankle, while the earthy Dark Olive colorway fits right in with the season's outdoor-inspired fashion trends. And thanks to Kizik's innovative hands-free design, slipping them on and off after a long day on the trails is refreshingly hassle-free. Whether you're planning a mountain getaway, heading out for an autumn walk or simply looking for a comfortable everyday shoe with a little extra durability, the Wasatch Mid makes a strong case for upgrading your fall footwear.

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THE HEALING HAPPY METHOD SOLA LED THERAPY MASK

Source: The Healing Happy Method THE HEALING HAPPY METHOD SOLA LED THERAPY MASK

Who says you need a spa appointment to give your skin a little extra attention? With fall bringing cooler temperatures and drier air, The Healing Happy Method's SOLA NIR 4-Color LED Light Therapy Mask is the perfect addition to your at-home skincare routine. Bringing a touch of futuristic beauty technology to your bathroom, this flexible silicone mask features 84 LEDs and 336 light chips, combining four different light settings with near-infrared technology to address a range of skincare concerns. What makes SOLA especially appealing is its versatility. Featuring 84 LEDs and 336 light chips, the mask allows you to tailor each session to your skin's individual needs, with near-infrared light offering an additional layer of skincare support. And with treatments starting at just five minutes, it's easy to squeeze a little spa-inspired pampering into even the busiest schedule. While results depend on consistent use and individual skin needs, SOLA makes embracing a high-tech skincare routine feel like a treat rather than a chore. After all, what better excuse to stay cozy indoors on a chilly fall evening than giving your skin a little extra TLC?

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FENDER X TEUFEL SPEAKER COLLECTION

Source: FENDER FENDER X TEUFEL SPEAKER COLLECTION

Whether you're hosting a backyard gathering, heading off on a fall camping adventure or simply looking to upgrade your everyday soundtrack, the Fender x Teufel Speaker Collection brings some serious rock 'n' roll attitude to portable audio. Teaming up iconic American guitar brand Fender with German audio specialists Teufel, the collection combines powerful sound with retro styling inspired by Fender's legendary amplifiers. It's a collaboration that brings together two brands with deep roots in music, resulting in speakers that look just as good as they sound. The lineup includes three Bluetooth speakers designed for different occasions and lifestyles. The compact, waterproof ROCKSTER GO 2 is a convenient option for tossing into a backpack before heading out on a weekend adventure, while the rugged ROCKSTER CROSS offers a larger portable option for outdoor gatherings, road trips and afternoons spent enjoying the fall weather. For those who like their music a little louder, the ROCKSTER AIR 2 steps things up with a more powerful, party-ready design that's well suited to entertaining a crowd. Beyond the sound, it's the distinctive Fender-inspired styling that really gives this collection its personality. With vintage-inspired details, bold designs and impressive battery life across the range, these speakers offer an appealing mix of nostalgia and modern audio technology. Whether you're providing the soundtrack to a fall barbecue, enjoying music around a campsite or simply relaxing at home, the Fender x Teufel collection makes it easy to bring a little rock 'n' roll energy to the season.

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TAYLOR STITCH CRAWFORD CREW SWEATER

Source: TAYLOR STITCH TAYLOR STITCH CRAWFORD CREW SWEATER

Nothing says fall quite like a great sweater, and Taylor Stitch has delivered a stylish seasonal staple with its Crawford Crew in Burgundy Twist. Featuring a rich, autumn-ready color and textured seed-stitch construction, this classic crewneck brings a little extra character to your cold-weather wardrobe without trying too hard. Crafted from 100% cotton, the sweater features vintage-inspired ribbed detailing, a flattering close-to-body fit and a subtle chest pocket for an effortlessly polished look. Perfect for pairing with jeans on a casual weekend or layering under a jacket for a night out, it's the kind of versatile piece that looks just as good at a cozy countryside getaway as it does strolling through the city. Better still, its timeless design means you'll be reaching for it long after fall is over.

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PANASONIC FLASH XPRESS INDOOR AIR FRY PIZZA OVEN

Source: PANASONIC PANASONIC FLASH XPRESS INDOOR AIR FRY PIZZA OVEN

As the weather cools down and more evenings are spent cooking at home, having a versatile countertop oven can make everyday meals a little easier. Panasonic's FlashXpress 6-in-1 Indoor Air Fry Pizza Oven Plus brings several popular cooking functions into one appliance, offering an alternative to switching between an air fryer, toaster oven and conventional oven for smaller meals. Despite its sleek, space-saving countertop design, the Panasonic FlashXpress packs plenty of culinary possibilities into one impressive appliance. From perfectly crispy air-fried vegetables and quick weekday lunches to homemade pizzas and deliciously reheated leftovers, this versatile kitchen companion makes whipping up your favorite dishes easier than ever. With six cooking functions to choose from, there's plenty of room to get creative, while its dedicated pizza-making capabilities bring the excitement of restaurant-style pizza nights straight into your own kitchen — no full-size oven required! It's also a particularly appealing addition for apartment dwellers, smaller households or anyone looking to maximize their kitchen space without sacrificing functionality. Instead of cluttering your countertop with multiple appliances, the FlashXpress combines several everyday cooking essentials into one convenient design, making everything from quick snacks to more elaborate meals a breeze. Whether you're perfecting your homemade pizza recipe for Friday movie night or preparing something delicious for a casual weekend gathering, the FlashXpress makes staying in and cooking at home feel like part of the fun.

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THE WOOD VENEER HUB WALL PANELS

Source: WVH THE WOOD VENEER HUB WALL PANELS

Fall is the perfect time to give your home a little refresh, and The Wood Veneer Hub makes it surprisingly easy to transform an ordinary space into something that looks straight out of a designer interiors magazine. Its Flutto Walnut Slat Flexible Tambour Panels bring warmth, texture and a sophisticated modern look to walls, alcoves, furniture and more, thanks to their rich walnut finish and timeless slatted design. Made with real wood veneer, the flexible panels can even wrap around curved surfaces, opening up plenty of creative possibilities for a home makeover. They're also designed to be cut to size and installed with adhesive, making them an appealing option for DIY enthusiasts looking to create a statement feature wall or add a little architectural character to their space. With their warm natural tones and contemporary appeal, they're a stylish way to make your home feel extra inviting as the cooler months roll in.

OTTERBOX DEFENDER & COMMUTER PHONE CASES

Source: OTTERBOX OTTERBOX DEFENDER & COMMUTER PHONE CASES