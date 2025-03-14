Guides OK! Ultimate Spring Essentials Guide: Must-Have Trends, Treats and Fashion Finds For The Season! Source: UNSPLASH OK! has rounded up everything you need to step into the spring season in style.

Spring has sprung, and it’s time to refresh your wardrobe, beauty routine, and must-have accessories! From blooming fashion trends to glow-boosting skincare and warm-weather essentials, OK! has rounded up everything you need to step into the season in style. Get ready to embrace the sunshine with our ultimate spring must-haves!

SEAVEES SATO OXFORD SHOES - $130

Source: SEAVEES

Step into Spring with SeaVees’ Sato Oxford! Celebrating 60 years of heritage and 20 years since its revival, SeaVees is honoring its roots with the Sato Oxford—a fresh take on its original 1960s Legend Sneaker. Inspired by vintage Americana and founder Steven Tiller’s Tokyo discovery of an original SeaVees pair, this modern classic blends retro charm with sustainable design. Crafted from heavy-gauge recycled workwear canvas, natural and recycled rubber, and a bio-based comfort insole, it’s stylish, breathable, and built for all-day wear. With bold contrast stitching and chunky ribbed foxing, the Sato Oxford takes timeless style to the next level!

SONY WIRELESS NOISE-CANCELLING HEADPHONES - $399

Source: SONY

Block out the noise and tune into spring with the Sony Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones. Whether you're jet-setting to a dreamy getaway or soaking up the sunshine in the park, these industry-leading headphones deliver crystal-clear sound and unbeatable noise cancellation. Plus, they come in four sleek shades—Midnight Blue, Smoky Pink, Silver, and Black—so you can match your style while enjoying up to 30 hours of battery life and an ultra-comfy fit. Your spring soundtrack just got an upgrade!

TJ MAXX RUNWAY - CROP TOP & SHORTS MATCHING SET WITH LEATHER KITTEN HEEL MULES

Source: TJ MAXX

Spring Style Steals at TJ Maxx! Refresh your wardrobe with designer finds at Runway at TJ Maxx’s biggest selection of the year—all without breaking the bank! Keep it effortlessly chic with a Crop Top and Shorts Matching Set ($79.99 each), the perfect way to rock this season’s hottest trend. Need a stylish finishing touch? Step into spring with Larroude Patent Leather Greta Kitten Heel Mules ($129.99)—crafted from high-quality leather and made in Brazil, these vibrant heels add the perfect pop of color to any outfit. Shop now for luxury labels at unbeatable prices, available online and in select stores!

SHARK NEVERCHANGE AIR PURIFIER COMPACT PRO - $119.99

Source: SHARK

Breathe Easy This Spring with the Shark NeverChange™ Air Purifier Compact Pro! Say hello to all-day clean air with powerful, long-lasting HEPA filtration that captures dust, pet dander, smoke, and allergens. Thanks to Shark’s PureShield™ Anti-Allergen technology, you’ll see your air quality improve in real time—so you can breathe easier every day. Plus, with a filter that lasts up to 5 years, you’ll save big on replacements while enjoying fresher air for longer. Get yours for just $119.99 and refresh your space this spring!

STACY ADAMS DAYTON II WINGTIP OXFORD - $130

Source: STACY ADAMS