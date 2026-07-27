PHOTOS HOT PICS: Dua Lipa Sparks New Music Buzz at Electric Lady Studios in NYC; Nicole Scherzinger Delivers a Show-Stopping Performance in The Hamptons Source: MEGA Hot Photos — See What Your Fave Celebs Are Up To This Summer OK! Staff July 27 2026, Published 10:48 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month. Scroll Down To See what all your fave celebs have been up to this Summer

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Source: MEGA

Nicole Scherzinger performed at the Delilah x Chase Sapphire Reserve in Montauk, New York on July 25th 2026.

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Source: MEGA

Dua Lipa appears to be recording new music as she's seen arriving to the Electric Lady Studios this afternoon in New York City.

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Source: Sophie Sahara

Khloé Kardashian surprised shoppers at her local Los Angeles Costco over the weekend, flexing her Costco VIP card, handing out samples of Khloud's White Cheddar Protein Popcorn, and stocking up on the brand's first-ever value-size bag.

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Source: The ONE Group

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Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino celebrates the grand opening of his second Archangel Centers recovery facility with his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, and friends and family at STK Charlotte on July 24, 2026

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Source: supplied

New England-born cocktail brand LOYAL throws "Gray Day" to toast creator Graydon Cutler's 29th birthday with cocktails, exclusive merch and more.

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Source: @bluemoonbrewco/Instagram

Blue Moon launched its all-new, limited-edition Spicy Orange Challenge. In its totality, the challenge involves taking a bite of the spicy orange coated with Frank's RedHot Original Hot Sauce and ghost peppers, then seeing how little Blue Moon you need to drink while the spice lingers. The less you drink, the better you do. Colin Jost, a long time Blue Moon partner, attempted the challenge, which was shared via social (Source: Instagram).

Source: supplied