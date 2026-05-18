HOT PICS! Cate Blanchett Stuns at Cannes Film Festival; Adrien Brody Celebrates ‘The Fear of 13’ Broadway Cast at Estelle’s in NYC
May 18 2026, Published 11:55 a.m. ET
OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month.
Scroll Down To See what your fave celebs have been up to this spring!
Cate Blanchett is seen on the Garance red carpet at The 79th Cannes Film Festival In Cannes on 17th May 2026.
Oscar winner Adrien Brody (above with girlfriend Georgina Chapman) hosted a dinner party at the new Meatpacking hot spot restaurant Estelle’s for the cast of his Broadway show The Fear of 13.
Influencer and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Livvy Dunne enjoying the viral tableside Cacio e Pepe at Aqua Roma in NYC.
Donna Kelce is giving the classic man cave a grandmother-approved upgrade. In partnership with GameChanger, Donna unveiled her new “Gran Cave” — a cozy sports-viewing room packed with four TVs, split-screen game viewing, sports memorabilia, grandkids’ drawings and hidden Kelce family easter eggs throughout the space.
- HOT PICS! Sofia Coppola, Bill Murray and Kirsten Dunst Shine at Chanel Haute Couture Book Launch; Elsa Hosk & Kelsey Merritt Turn Heads at the Allies of Skin x VIOLET GREY NYFW Event
- HOT PICS! Brock Purdy Sports Kristen Juszczyk-Designed Toyotathon Jacket; Hugh Jackman & Kate Hudson Surprise Fans With a Pub Performance in NYC
- HOT PICS! Madonna Goes Holiday Shopping at Miniso in London; Kate Hudson Steps Out in NYC
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Over the weekend Onze Pickleball Club hosted an event with Zappos + Asics in Los Angeles, featuring some star studded attendees — Taylor King, Claudia Sulewski and Alisha Marie to name a few.
Adriana Lima attends the Construction Film and Media Capital Technologies Annual Luncheon in Honor of the 79th Cannes Film Festival Honoring Iris Knobloch and Helen Hoehne
6lack and Crown Royal Marquis come together in NYC for his special unreleased live performance of ‘Love is the New Gangsta’.
Nigel Sylvester celebrates the launch of his “Brick After Brick” collaboration with signature Tequila Don Julio cocktails at a private celebration in New York City.
To celebrate the launch of Mike's Dirty Lemonade, a new non-carbonated hard lemonade lineup inspired by the viral dirty soda trend and featuring flavors like Dirty Lemon Secret, Mike’s is partnering with pop-punk icons The All-American Rejects, the band behind the hit anthem “Dirty Little Secret,” on their House Party Tour. Fans nationwide can join in by submitting their own “dirty little secrets” at mikeshard.com/dirty-lemonade-aar for the chance to land an expenses-paid trip to the band’s Chicago tour stop in August.