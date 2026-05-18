HOT PICS! Cate Blanchett Stuns at Cannes Film Festival; Adrien Brody Celebrates ‘The Fear of 13’ Broadway Cast at Estelle’s in NYC

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OK! has pictures of the hottest celebrities out and about this month. Scroll Down To See what your fave celebs have been up to this spring!

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Source: MEGA

Cate Blanchett is seen on the Garance red carpet at The 79th Cannes Film Festival In Cannes on 17th May 2026.

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Source: Shelby Pine

Oscar winner Adrien Brody (above with girlfriend Georgina Chapman) hosted a dinner party at the new Meatpacking hot spot restaurant Estelle’s for the cast of his Broadway show The Fear of 13.

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Source: Dennis Tooshkanov ARIA Photo Studio Photographer

Influencer and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Livvy Dunne enjoying the viral tableside Cacio e Pepe at Aqua Roma in NYC.

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Source: Gran Cave by GameChanger

Donna Kelce is giving the classic man cave a grandmother-approved upgrade. In partnership with GameChanger, Donna unveiled her new “Gran Cave” — a cozy sports-viewing room packed with four TVs, split-screen game viewing, sports memorabilia, grandkids’ drawings and hidden Kelce family easter eggs throughout the space.

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Over the weekend Onze Pickleball Club hosted an event with Zappos + Asics in Los Angeles, featuring some star studded attendees — Taylor King, Claudia Sulewski and Alisha Marie to name a few.

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Source: Dave Bennett / Getty Images

Adriana Lima attends the Construction Film and Media Capital Technologies Annual Luncheon in Honor of the 79th Cannes Film Festival Honoring Iris Knobloch and Helen Hoehne

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Source: C'est La Zee Photography(@bycestlazee)

6lack and Crown Royal Marquis come together in NYC for his special unreleased live performance of ‘Love is the New Gangsta’.

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Source: Jordan Geyser

Nigel Sylvester celebrates the launch of his “Brick After Brick” collaboration with signature Tequila Don Julio cocktails at a private celebration in New York City.

Source: Mike's Dirty Lemonade