Did We Just Find An Affordable Alternative To Olaplex? — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

TikTok's favorite beauty brand might be Olaplex. The luxury hair care system uses patented technology that repairs the bonds within the hair. However, with the high price point of each item, many beauty lovers have turned away from testing the products. Now, there is a drugstore brand that delivers similar results: Revolution's Bond Plex.

The noticeable difference between the two comes down to a science. Olaplex restores broken disulfide bonds, and the Revolution system uses proteins to strengthen the hair. According to Well + Good, "When it comes to hair health, protein is important because hair is made up of 90 to 95 percent protein, called keratin, which keeps hair healthy with great elasticity."

Revolution describes the line as: "The Plex range not only contains the triple weight molecular protein system, but each formulation has been expertly formulated to provide the best ingredients for the hair. The protein system is made from three different types of plant protein that have been selected to target different parts of the hair fiber. The power combination of Phytantriol and Provitamin B5 work to keep hair hydrated and healthy, whilst a blend of conditioning agents help to soften and smooth the hair."

In a video made by haircare professional Hannah Kelly, she highlights the formulaic difference between the two lines. In a TikTok video, she explains that Olaplex cannot be duped due to its patented technology, but protein treatments in moderation are great for conditioning the hair.