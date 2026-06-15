Oliver Tree Made Eerie Prediction About His Will Weeks Before His Tragic Death

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Oliver Tree made a surprising revelation about his estate just weeks before his death. The musician, who died in a helicopter crash in Brazil on Sunday, June 14, had recently opened up about how he wanted his assets handled after his passing during an April appearance on “The Zach Sang Show.” "I don't believe that any of the wealth or the things that get made from it is mine. So when I die — I've set it up — my will is set up that when I pass, my family, no one's going to get a penny," the "Miss You" singer revealed.

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Source: Zach Sang Show/Youtube Oliver Tree revealed in an April interview that he planned to leave his fortune to artists rather than family members after his death.

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He went on to explain that his future children would not inherit his fortune either. "If I have a wife or kids or anything, [they're] not getting a f------ penny," he continued. "I'll get my kids through college. That's the agreement. But there's not going to be a silver spoon. They're taken care of because my dad worked on some stuff in the 2000s. The idea is, when I die, all the money is going to go back to artists."

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Source: Zach Sang Show/Youtube

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Tree's Vision for Supporting Future Artists

Source: Zach Sang Show/Youtube The musician said he created a foundation called Dr. Oliver Tree’s Art Grants for Baby Geniuses to support future creative projects.

According to the singer, he established an organization designed to help creative people after he was gone. “I’ve set up a foundation called Dr. Oliver Tree’s Art Grants for Baby Geniuses, and it’s set up so that the interest generated from my music. But there’s room for other money, because when I die, my art will have residual value and will probably be worth more than it is now. It will finally be appreciated. My stupid f------ videos. My stupid f------ songs,” Tree shared. “I don’t believe in money going to education,” he explained. “I want it to go to the physical making of art. You’re not allowed to buy equipment with the money. You’re not allowed to go get education and schooling with the money. You have to physically hire people to physically produce stuff — and you’re allowed to rent equipment to make things.” He concluded by explaining that a committee would oversee the process and determine who receives funding. Tree also noted that he hoped the foundation would remain active “for a hundred years.”

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Tragic News Shocks Fans

Source: MEGA Olive Tree explained that the money would be used to fund the physical production of art rather than education or equipment purchases.

The comments resurfaced following reports of Tree's death. According to CNN Brasil, the singer reportedly died alongside six other people after a mid-air helicopter collision over the coastal neighborhood of Recreio dos Bandeirantes on Sunday, June 24. He was 32 years old. At the time of the reported accident, Tree was in Brazil as part of his tour schedule. His most recent performance took place in São Paulo on June 6, and he was scheduled to begin the European leg of his tour in Lisbon, Portugal, on July 13.

A Career That Began Online

Source: MEGA Reports stated that Olive Tree died in a helicopter crash in Brazil while he was touring internationally.