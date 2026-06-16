Inside Singer-Songwriter Oliver Tree's Tragic Death at 32 After Helicopter Crash in Brazil

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Singer-songwriter Oliver Tree tragically passed away on June 14, following a helicopter crash in Brazil. He was 32 years old at the time of his death. Reports indicate that Tree was among six victims involved in the incident. He was traveling with four other individuals when their helicopter collided with another, which carried one passenger, mid-air. The crash took place above an electric vehicle yard, resulting in at least 20 cars catching fire from the impact. The other victims of the tragedy have been identified as passengers Lucas Vignale, Gaspar Prim—known as Argentinian YouTuber Gaspi—Lucas Brito Chaves, and pilots Alexandre Souza and Charles Marsillac.

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A Rising Star's Journey

Source: MEGA The crash reportedly involved two helicopters and six victims.

Oliver Tree was born in Santa Cruz, California, and first gained recognition at the young age of 17 in 2010. He collaborated with renowned artists like Skrillex and Zeds Dead under the stage name “Tree.” After releasing an independent album in 2013, Tree took a break from music to study music technology. He made a successful return in 2020 with his debut studio album, “Ugly Is Beautiful,” which included the platinum hit “Life Goes On.” At the time of his death, Tree was on his world tour titled “The World’s First World Tour.” He had just finished a show in Sao Paulo on June 6 and was preparing to continue his tour in Lisbon on July 13.

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Honoring His Memory

Source: MEGA Fellow artists paid tribute to the late singer-songwriter.

Fellow artists shared heartfelt tributes following Tree’s death. Bebe Rexha expressed her disbelief on X, stating, “I can’t believe it. We recorded a record together... He was so smart. Passionate. Talented. Kind. I’m so sad. May he rest in peace.” Comedian Whitney Cummings shared her admiration, calling Tree “one of the most talented people on earth,” and lamenting the loss of “a giant.”

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Relationship with Melanie Martinez

Source: MEGA Melanie Martinez honored Oliver Tree with an emotional message.

Tree had a brief relationship with singer Melanie Martinez from 2019 to 2020. Despite their split, the two appeared to remain on good terms. After reports of Tree’s death surfaced, Martinez honored him with a touching tribute on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, “It’s really hard to understand how someone who you once shared such a specific and formative time of your life with can all of a sudden be gone.” In a YouTube video, Tree revealed that following their breakup, he faced challenges due to speculation from Martinez’s fans. He stated, “I had dated another artist and when we broke up, her fans came after me.”

Legacy and Future Plans

Source: MEGA Oliver Tree’s plans to support future artists resurfaced after his death.