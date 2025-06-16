Singer-Songwriter Olivia Lunny Is 'Grateful' Her Fans Are Connecting With Her New Album: 'It's Really Special'

Olivia Lunny is ready to take in this new era!

After performing at Gov Ball on Sunday, June 8, and releasing her latest album, VELVET & DENIM, two days prior on June 6, she's overjoyed to connect with her fans as they learn and listen her new tunes.

"It's a big moment for me. I've never actually played a show in New York before, so this is a very fun debut — and I get to share the stage with so many incredible people that I've looked up to for a long time," the singer, 26, told OK! prior to the festival. "This album has been three to four years in the making, and I'm excited to get on stage and sing these songs live because I think it's one thing to hear them but then to see them translate and resonate with people is really big. I am just happy to be in New York!"