Olympic Snowboarder Ryan Wedding Hit With New Charges After Allegedly Ordering Murder of Federal Witness in Violent Drug Trafficking Case

Article continues below advertisement

Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding faces a slew of new charges after landing himself on the FBI's 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list earlier this year. During a news conference on Wednesday, November 19, United States Attorney General Pam Bondi revealed shocking accusations against Wedding — who is still on the run after being wanted for allegedly leading a transnational drug trafficking operation. The Canada-born Olympian is suspected of controlling "one of the most prolific and violent drug trafficking organizations in the world," Bondi revealed. The operation routinely shipped more than 130,000 pounds of cocaine per year from Colombia, through Mexico and Southern California, to Canada and other U.S. locations.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: FBI Ryan Wedding is on FBI's 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list.

Wedding's latest charges in the U.S. — which include murder, witness intimidation, money laundering and drug trafficking — involve him allegedly ordering the killing of a federal witness in Colombia, per Donald Trump's attorney general. Bondi, who was surrounded by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director Kash Patel and other top officials during Wednesday's briefing, accused Wedding of putting a hit out on a witness who was set to testify against him after being indicted by the U.S. government for murder, drug trafficking and other related charges at the end of 2024. The witness in question was ultimately shot dead on January 31, 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: FBI Ryan Wedding, once an Olympic snowboarder, is wanted for allegedly running a transnational drug operation.

"[Wedding] used a Canadian website called The Dirty News to post photographs of the witness and his wife in order to locate him, which ultimately succeeded. The witness was gunned down in a restaurant in Medellin before he could testify against Wedding," Bondi revealed. She continued, "Wedding collaborates closely with the Sinaloa cartel, a foreign terrorist organization, to flood not only American but also Canadian communities with cocaine coming from Colombia. His organization is responsible for importing approximately 60 metric tons of cocaine a year into Los Angeles via semi-trucks from Mexico."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Pam Bondi Says FBI 'Will Not Rest' Until Ryan Wedding Is Caught

Source: MEGA U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Ryan Wedding's new charges on November 19.

Bondi issued a warning to other criminals who haven't been caught by police, noting: "Whether you’re a kingpin or a dealer on the street, anyone who sells drugs to our kids will be arrested and prosecuted." As for Wedding, the attorney general declared, "We will not rest until his name is taken off the FBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted List and his narco-trafficking organization lies dismantled."

FBI Offering $15 Million Award for Information Leading to Ryan Wedding's Arrest

Source: MEGA Ryan Wedding remains on the run amid serious murder and drug charges.