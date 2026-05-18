Omnia Dayclub Opens With A Bang: Lebron James, Sofia Vergara And A World-Record Motorcycle Jump Mark Las Vegas' Hottest New Venue

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Las Vegas just raised the bar for what a grand opening looks like. Tao Group Hospitality's brand-new OMNIA Dayclub & Skybar at Caesars Palace made its debut this weekend in spectacular fashion, drawing a who's who of Hollywood royalty, an NBA legend, and a death-defying motorcycle stunt that turned the entire Strip into the world's most unhinged party backdrop.

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Source: Credit: Getty Images for TAO Group

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King James Takes Over the Cabana LeBron James and his wife Savannah showed up Saturday afternoon while the dayclub was already deep into its opening party, with RÜFÜS DU SOL keeping the crowd locked in. King James wasn't there to blend in -- he was quickly whisked to a VIP cabana where he held court for the rest of the afternoon, with a steady stream of guests making their way over to pay their respects. One of those guests? Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner's longtime boyfriend, who was spotted chatting it up and laughing with LeBron inside the VIP section like they had all the time in the world.

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Source: Credit: Getty Images for TAO Group

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Source: Credit: Getty Images for TAO Group

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Hollywood Turned Out in Force The celebrity count didn't stop there. Mehcad Brooks, Wilmer Valderrama, Ashley Graham, Shay Mitchell and Zoey Deutch were all in the mix. Sofia Vergara arrived with her boyfriend Douglas Chabbott and her son, adding some serious glamour to an already loaded guest list.

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Source: Credit: Getty Images for TAO Group

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Source: Credit: Getty Images for TAO Group

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The Party Came With Some Surprises OMNIA Dayclub didn't just open its doors and call it a weekend. The venue leaned into the spectacle from the jump, rolling out bottle service deliveries on tiny boats that cruised the pools to waiting guests -- part pageantry, part poolside flex. And then there was the Trojan Horse. An actual Trojan Horse made its way through the crowd, because apparently OMNIA decided that if you're going to make an entrance, you might as well go full ancient Greece about it. The crowd ate it up.

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Source: Credit: Getty Images for TAO Group

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A World Record Right Outside the Window And just when you thought the weekend couldn't get any more surreal, Sunday brought the main event: 12-time X Games medalist Colby Raha launched his motorcycle more than 100 feet into the air over the Caesars Palace front fountains -- the same iconic spot where Evel Knievel made history back in 1967. Raha, founder of Record Breakers, was attempting to beat his own world record for the highest motorcycle jump ever, and he pulled it off with the OMNIA Dayclub crowd watching from inside the venue as Martin Garrix performed for a packed Sunday session.

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Source: Credit: Getty Images for TAO Group

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The jump was visible directly above the dayclub, making it the kind of only-in-Vegas, only-at-OMNIA moment that no one in attendance is going to forget.

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The Venue That Changed the Game The venue itself is no small feat. OMNIA Dayclub & Skybar is a ground-up build, 46,000 square feet sitting directly on Las Vegas Boulevard, connected to the existing OMNIA Nightclub via a dedicated bridge -- creating a combined 121,000-square-foot entertainment campus that operates from day to night under one roof.

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Source: Credit: Getty Images for TAO Group

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Rockwell Group designed the interiors, pulling from the European beach club world -- think Mykonos and Ibiza transplanted onto the Strip, with teak wood, stacked stone, and two organically shaped pools surrounded by custom daybeds and private cabanas. The Skybar level opens up to open-air Strip views with tiered seating and cream-and-jade umbrellas that feel more boutique hotel rooftop than typical Vegas pool deck.

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Source: Credit: Getty Images for TAO Group