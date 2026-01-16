One Platform, Complete Visibility: viggoVet’s Rise for Modern Veterinary Practices

Article continues below advertisement

Veterinary practices are complex ecosystems where every detail counts: from scheduling appointments and maintaining patient records to managing inventory and financials. Clinics that stumble over any of these components risk inefficiency, lost revenue, and frustrated clients. ViggoVet, the Clinical AI-driven Veterinary Practice Management, positions itself as more than Vet PMS; it acts as the central nervous system of a veterinary clinic, combining every operational layer into one coherent, digital interface. The result is a platform that removes friction, saving over 10 hours weekly per person, letting veterinary teams focus on patient care instead of administrative headaches. Michael Gerges, viggoVet’s founder, emphasizes the platform’s ambition: “Our goal was to build a system that clinicians actually want to use every day. Every feature is designed around the realities of practical life.” The system merges clinical, operational, and financial tools into a single interface, accessible via cloud-based technology that keeps every piece of data synchronized and secure. From the moment a client books an appointment to the day a patient leaves the clinic, viggoVet tracks every interaction with precision. The platform’s AI enhancements amplify human oversight without taking control away. Automated reminders reduce no-shows, predictive inventory alerts prevent shortages, and AI-generated treatment plans provide clinicians with data-informed guidance.

By streamlining processes that traditionally required multiple systems, viggoVet consolidates control and visibility. Clinics can now monitor workflows, staff performance, and financial health from a single live dashboard, reducing chaos and building clarity into every corner of the practice. Mastering Appointments and Client Communication Scheduling is often a headache for busy clinics. viggoVet addresses this through a color-coded, real-time appointment calendar with customizable types, statuses, and durations. Online booking allows clients to self-schedule while the system automatically handles confirmations and conflict prevention. Multiple channels are used to send automated reminders and health notifications. The platform even tracks client communication histories, ensuring conversations are organized and retrievable. “We wanted every interaction with a client to feel seamless, from booking to follow-up. Veterinary care is about relationships as much as it is about medicine,” Gerges explains. The platform includes a dedicated mobile app for clients, giving them direct access to medical records, appointment management, and messaging. For staff, a tablet app simplifies daily tasks and allows real-time collaboration. With these tools, viggoVet transforms client engagement from a manual chore into a fluid, automated experience, minimizing missed appointments and miscommunications. Every communication workflow is customizable, giving practices control without requiring tedious manual oversight. Automated discharge instructions, medication reminders, and personalized education materials are delivered consistently, ensuring clients stay informed and pets stay on track with treatment. In essence, viggoVet turns client management into a structured, intelligent process that protects revenue and strengthens trust.

Clinical Records and Treatment Management in One Place Clinical documentation is another area where viggoVet shines. Its electronic medical records system is fully digital, HIPAA-compliant, and customizable to track every detail of a patient’s history. AI-enhanced SOAP notes and voice recognition allow veterinarians to dictate directly into patient records, accelerating documentation while maintaining accuracy. The platform supports digital signatures and drag-and-drop document management, letting clinics store lab results, imaging files, and referral notes efficiently. Treatment planning is powered by intelligent automation. Clinicians can assign care protocols, track medications, and monitor in-patient progress using visual treatment boards. An integrated anesthesia monitoring system keeps vital signs logged in real time, while AI suggests treatment recommendations based on diagnosis, inventory, and protocol guidelines. Every element is designed to reduce errors, save time, and provide a complete picture of patient care. Diagnostic management is similarly streamlined. Integration with laboratories allows automatic importing of test results, while multi-room case management keeps staff aligned. Notifications alert teams to updates, ensuring no patient detail slips through the cracks. Gerges explains, “Our aim was to replicate the mental workflow of an experienced clinician digitally. Everything is visible, traceable, and actionable in one place.”