OnlyFans Model Annie Charlotte Causes Chaos as She Flashes Crowd in NYC: 'I Don't Feel Guilty'
OnlyFans model Annie Charlotte knows how to put on a show!
In late June, Charlotte caused chaos at Amazon Prime’s portal in London, where individuals were able to see and talk with people on the other side of the world in New York City.
As the OnlyFans star stood in front of the portal, she played a game of rock, paper, scissors. However, instead of finishing the silly game, she lifted her tank top to flash her b---- to those on the receiving end.
Security immediately stepped in to escort Charlotte away as chaos erupted. The portal was then temporarily shut down.
Annie Charlotte Says She Doesn't Feel 'Guilty' About Flashing NYC Crowd
In quotes obtained by OK!, the OnlyFans model revealed she had no regrets over the scandalous stunt.
“I don’t feel guilty for shutting down the portal,” she dished.
The connecting portal between London and NYC was initiated to promote the upcoming premiere of Heads of State, an action comedy starring John Cena and Idris Elba, which is set to be released on Prime Video on July 2.
Annie Charlotte Reveals Why She Flashed the Portal
According to Charlotte, her reason for flashing onlookers was to get the attention of Elba.
“Idris Elba has been my celebrity crush forever — I just couldn’t miss the opportunity,” she spilled. “Hope his wife won’t be too upset with him.”
The X-rated entertainer continued by saying she’d be willing to give cast members from the film a discounted price if they joined her OnlyFans page.
“If any of the cast want to subscribe to my OnlyFans, I’ll happily give them a discount,” she said.
Reactions to Annie Charlotte Flashing London x NYC Portal
The spectacle instantly went viral on X, where a video of Charlotte flashing the crowd racked up over 1 million views.
Social media users found the moment comical and applauded the adult entertainer for freeing the nip.
“She did the right thing, das a good girl,” commented one on X.
“That’s livestreaming for you!” wrote another.
“Oh come on there’s no harm, everyone loves t------!” exclaimed a third.
Annie Charlotte Diagnosed With Uterus Didelphys
Charlotte initially launched her OnlyFans page about five years ago and has since acquired the nickname “Two P---- Princess.” Her nickname was given to her because of her rare uterus didelphys diagnosis — meaning she has two vaginas, two uteruses, two cervixes and an ovary on each side.
In a June interview, Charlotte explained how thankful she is that she never had surgery to fix her diagnosis, noting that her condition is a “unique selling point.”
“I’m bloody glad I didn’t [have surgery], because Jesus Christ, what would I be doing for my life right now? I literally don’t even know,” she told the publication. “It’s my whole personality trait on the internet.”
Annie Charlotte Plans to Advocate for Women With Uterus Didelphys
Charlotte would also like to use her platform to advocate for other women who have been diagnosed with uterus didelphys, as she feels there isn’t enough information to help support those with the condition.
“I'd like to be able to take it further than just, obviously, having OnlyFans,” she shared. “I'd love to be able to change the space for women in gynecology and allow for there to be more care in the healthcare system for women and all of that kind of stuff.”