OnlyFans Model Annie Knight Reveals She's 'Bleeding' in the Hospital After Sleeping With 583 Men: 'I'm Not Doing Very Well'
OnlyFans model Annie Knight had high hopes when she challenged herself to have intercourse with 583 men in six hours.
She received 2,000 registrations to sleep with her on Sunday, May 18, and though not all of them showed up, she said she was “absolutely stoked” by the turnout. However, the intimate night resulted in Knight admitting herself to the hospital after she experienced “bleeding” at home.
Annie Knight 'Bleeding' in Hospital
“I’m not doing very well; I’ve been bleeding a lot since the challenge,” the OnlyFans star revealed in a new interview. “It was definitely a bit raw down there, and I did get a small cut.”
Though Knight suffers from endometriosis, where “tissue that is similar to the inner lining of the uterus grows outside of it,” she decided to undergo blood tests and other precautionary medical procedures to make sure she was alright — especially since she formed an open wound during penetration.
Annie Knight Has 'Painful' Outcome After Sleeping With 583 Men
“I’ll definitely survive, but it is quite painful and unpleasant at the moment,” the influencer said.
Sleeping with 583 men in a matter of hours is a step up from her previous record, but Knight shared she was “shocked by how easy” the ordeal was.
“Doing 583 in a day is quite a lot, so I was a little bit worried that I was gonna really struggle with it, because the most I’ve done before that was 24 in a day,” she explained.
In a behind-the-scenes video she posted on Instagram, Knight shared how the entire day went down, with the men lining up in pink ski masks and sharing their stories about sleeping with the OnlyFans model.
“Everytime I look up, there’s d--- in my face,” she joked in the clip.
With a career in s-- work, Knight said she realizes how controversial her job is — however she tries not to let the opinions of others get to her.
Annie Knight 'Upset' About Her Dates Receiving 'Mean' Comments
“People seem to, like, get so uptight about it. At the end of the day, these men just want to have s--. God forbid, a man has s--. And I’m providing a service for free,” the OnlyFans model said.
Not only does the criticism affect Knight, but it also impacts those she sleeps with — something the influencer takes very seriously.
“It really upsets me when I see people coming after the guys and being so mean about the guys that showed up, because I feel quite protective of them, and so when I see all these negative comments toward them, it really, like, upsets me.” Knight shared.