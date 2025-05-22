or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > OnlyFans
OK LogoNEWS

OnlyFans Model Annie Knight Reveals She's 'Bleeding' in the Hospital After Sleeping With 583 Men: 'I'm Not Doing Very Well'

photo of Annie Knight
Source: @anniekknight/Instagram

Annie Knight broke her record of how many guys she was able to sleep with in one day.

By:

May 22 2025, Published 11:21 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

OnlyFans model Annie Knight had high hopes when she challenged herself to have intercourse with 583 men in six hours.

She received 2,000 registrations to sleep with her on Sunday, May 18, and though not all of them showed up, she said she was “absolutely stoked” by the turnout. However, the intimate night resulted in Knight admitting herself to the hospital after she experienced “bleeding” at home.

Article continues below advertisement

Annie Knight 'Bleeding' in Hospital

onlyfans annie knight bleeding hospital sleeping men not doing well
Source: @anniekknight/Instagram

The OnlyFans star said she started to bleed after intercourse.

“I’m not doing very well; I’ve been bleeding a lot since the challenge,” the OnlyFans star revealed in a new interview. “It was definitely a bit raw down there, and I did get a small cut.”

Though Knight suffers from endometriosis, where “tissue that is similar to the inner lining of the uterus grows outside of it,” she decided to undergo blood tests and other precautionary medical procedures to make sure she was alright — especially since she formed an open wound during penetration.

Article continues below advertisement

Annie Knight Has 'Painful' Outcome After Sleeping With 583 Men

onlyfans annie knight bleeding hospital sleeping with men not doing well
Source: @anniekknight/Instagram

Annie Knight said the night ended up being 'painful' for her.

“I’ll definitely survive, but it is quite painful and unpleasant at the moment,” the influencer said.

Sleeping with 583 men in a matter of hours is a step up from her previous record, but Knight shared she was “shocked by how easy” the ordeal was.

“Doing 583 in a day is quite a lot, so I was a little bit worried that I was gonna really struggle with it, because the most I’ve done before that was 24 in a day,” she explained.

MORE ON:
OnlyFans

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

onlyfans annie knight bleeding hospital sleeping with men im not doing well
Source: @anniekknight/Instagram

The OnlyFans model provided the men with a pink ski mask to wear during intercourse.

In a behind-the-scenes video she posted on Instagram, Knight shared how the entire day went down, with the men lining up in pink ski masks and sharing their stories about sleeping with the OnlyFans model.

“Everytime I look up, there’s d--- in my face,” she joked in the clip.

With a career in s-- work, Knight said she realizes how controversial her job is — however she tries not to let the opinions of others get to her.

Annie Knight 'Upset' About Her Dates Receiving 'Mean' Comments

onlyfans annie knight bleeding hospital sleeping with men not well
Source: @anniekknight/Instagram

Annie Knight felt 'protective' over the men who slept with her.

“People seem to, like, get so uptight about it. At the end of the day, these men just want to have s--. God forbid, a man has s--. And I’m providing a service for free,” the OnlyFans model said.

Not only does the criticism affect Knight, but it also impacts those she sleeps with — something the influencer takes very seriously.

“It really upsets me when I see people coming after the guys and being so mean about the guys that showed up, because I feel quite protective of them, and so when I see all these negative comments toward them, it really, like, upsets me.” Knight shared.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.