or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Annie Knight
OK LogoNEWS

OnlyFans' Annie Knight Explains How Sleeping With 100s of Men Doesn't Affect Her Relationship With Her 'Supportive' Fiancé

Photo of Annie Knight and photo of Annie Knight and Henry Brayshaw
Source: @anniekknight/instagram;@henry.brayshaw/instagram

OnlyFans star Annie Knight gushed how fiancé Henry Brayshaw 'fully accepts me for me' despite her controversial job.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 29 2025, Published 12:13 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Annie Knight is an open book when it comes to her controversial career.

In 60 Minutes Australia's OnlyFans special, the adult film star, 28, dished on how she built her successful empire and insisted her fiancé, Henry Brayshaw, is perfectly fine with the way she earns money.

Article continues below advertisement

Anne Knight's OnlyFans Beginnings

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Annie Knight turned to OnlyFans after feeling 'depressed' with her life and job in marketing.
Source: @60minutesaustralia/youtube

Annie Knight turned to OnlyFans after feeling 'depressed' with her life and job in marketing.

Before making it big, "I was working in marketing and I honestly was quite depressed. I was constantly thinking to myself, 'This can't be life. There has to be more to life. I'm not happy, I can't live the next 40 years like this,'" she explained.

When she came across an OnlyFans creator and saw how much money she was making, "all of a sudden this spark ignited in me," the blonde beauty recalled.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Her Relationship With Fiancé Henry Brayshaw

Photo of The adult film star's fiancé, Henry Brayshaw, is 'supportive' of her work, she spilled.
Source: @60minutesaustralia/youtube

The adult film star's fiancé, Henry Brayshaw, is 'supportive' of her work, she spilled.

Though her online stunts include things like sleeping with 583 men in one day, fiancé Henry Brayshaw isn't bothered by her work.

"I was literally saying to my friends, 'I'm never gonna find love. No one's going to accept me for who I am and what I do,'" she revealed of what was going through her mind before things turned romantic with her longtime friend. "It's amazing to have such a supportive fiancé. Our bond is much stronger than most because he loves me for me and fully accepts me for who I am."

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Annie Knight

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Brayshaw sees his partner's work as 'just like any other job.'
Source: @annieknight/instagram

Brayshaw sees his partner's work as 'just like any other job.'

"It does blur with OnlyFans because you've got these subscribers that you build connections with, and yes, you are filming with other men," Knight acknowledged. "But I film a great scene and then I come home to my fiancé who I love."

"I get her complete and full attention in a completely different capacity to what people would see," Brayshaw noted. "And we don't talk about work much anyway. It's her industry and her work, I have my industry and my work."

Article continues below advertisement

"It's not without it's challenges and every relationship has them, but it's just like any other job," he continued. "So it doesn't really affect me at all."

Knight added that she had been in love with her beau since she was 19.

Article continues below advertisement

The Couple Is Planning for Their Futuure

Photo of The social media star plans to have kids with her fiancé in the 'far future.'
Source: @60minutesaustralia/youtube

The social media star plans to have kids with her fiancé in the 'far future.'

Things are so normal for the couple that she confirmed, "In the far future, we want to have kids and raise a family, but that's a little while off."

Right now, they're focused on "building our life together," Knight said.

Knight hopes that when it comes time to have a baby, she'll be financially secure and can scale back on work.

As far as the stigma goes of working in the adult industry, Knight joked that in 20 years, she hopes having an OnlyFans gig is as common as "being a plumber."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.