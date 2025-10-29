OnlyFans' Annie Knight Explains How Sleeping With 100s of Men Doesn't Affect Her Relationship With Her 'Supportive' Fiancé

Article continues below advertisement

Annie Knight is an open book when it comes to her controversial career. In 60 Minutes Australia's OnlyFans special, the adult film star, 28, dished on how she built her successful empire and insisted her fiancé, Henry Brayshaw, is perfectly fine with the way she earns money.

Anne Knight's OnlyFans Beginnings

Source: @60minutesaustralia/youtube Annie Knight turned to OnlyFans after feeling 'depressed' with her life and job in marketing.

Before making it big, "I was working in marketing and I honestly was quite depressed. I was constantly thinking to myself, 'This can't be life. There has to be more to life. I'm not happy, I can't live the next 40 years like this,'" she explained. When she came across an OnlyFans creator and saw how much money she was making, "all of a sudden this spark ignited in me," the blonde beauty recalled.

Inside Her Relationship With Fiancé Henry Brayshaw

Source: @60minutesaustralia/youtube The adult film star's fiancé, Henry Brayshaw, is 'supportive' of her work, she spilled.

Though her online stunts include things like sleeping with 583 men in one day, fiancé Henry Brayshaw isn't bothered by her work. "I was literally saying to my friends, 'I'm never gonna find love. No one's going to accept me for who I am and what I do,'" she revealed of what was going through her mind before things turned romantic with her longtime friend. "It's amazing to have such a supportive fiancé. Our bond is much stronger than most because he loves me for me and fully accepts me for who I am."

Source: @annieknight/instagram Brayshaw sees his partner's work as 'just like any other job.'

"It does blur with OnlyFans because you've got these subscribers that you build connections with, and yes, you are filming with other men," Knight acknowledged. "But I film a great scene and then I come home to my fiancé who I love." "I get her complete and full attention in a completely different capacity to what people would see," Brayshaw noted. "And we don't talk about work much anyway. It's her industry and her work, I have my industry and my work."

"It's not without it's challenges and every relationship has them, but it's just like any other job," he continued. "So it doesn't really affect me at all." Knight added that she had been in love with her beau since she was 19.

The Couple Is Planning for Their Futuure

Source: @60minutesaustralia/youtube The social media star plans to have kids with her fiancé in the 'far future.'