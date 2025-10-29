OnlyFans' Annie Knight Explains How Sleeping With 100s of Men Doesn't Affect Her Relationship With Her 'Supportive' Fiancé
Oct. 29 2025, Published 12:13 p.m. ET
Annie Knight is an open book when it comes to her controversial career.
In 60 Minutes Australia's OnlyFans special, the adult film star, 28, dished on how she built her successful empire and insisted her fiancé, Henry Brayshaw, is perfectly fine with the way she earns money.
Anne Knight's OnlyFans Beginnings
Before making it big, "I was working in marketing and I honestly was quite depressed. I was constantly thinking to myself, 'This can't be life. There has to be more to life. I'm not happy, I can't live the next 40 years like this,'" she explained.
When she came across an OnlyFans creator and saw how much money she was making, "all of a sudden this spark ignited in me," the blonde beauty recalled.
Inside Her Relationship With Fiancé Henry Brayshaw
Though her online stunts include things like sleeping with 583 men in one day, fiancé Henry Brayshaw isn't bothered by her work.
"I was literally saying to my friends, 'I'm never gonna find love. No one's going to accept me for who I am and what I do,'" she revealed of what was going through her mind before things turned romantic with her longtime friend. "It's amazing to have such a supportive fiancé. Our bond is much stronger than most because he loves me for me and fully accepts me for who I am."
"It does blur with OnlyFans because you've got these subscribers that you build connections with, and yes, you are filming with other men," Knight acknowledged. "But I film a great scene and then I come home to my fiancé who I love."
"I get her complete and full attention in a completely different capacity to what people would see," Brayshaw noted. "And we don't talk about work much anyway. It's her industry and her work, I have my industry and my work."
"It's not without it's challenges and every relationship has them, but it's just like any other job," he continued. "So it doesn't really affect me at all."
Knight added that she had been in love with her beau since she was 19.
The Couple Is Planning for Their Futuure
Things are so normal for the couple that she confirmed, "In the far future, we want to have kids and raise a family, but that's a little while off."
Right now, they're focused on "building our life together," Knight said.
Knight hopes that when it comes time to have a baby, she'll be financially secure and can scale back on work.
As far as the stigma goes of working in the adult industry, Knight joked that in 20 years, she hopes having an OnlyFans gig is as common as "being a plumber."