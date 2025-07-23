or
OnlyFans Star Alix Lynx Gives Her Hot Take on How 'Hatred' for Adult Films Stems From 'Insecurity'

photo of Alix Lynx
Source: Ivan Siderman

Alix Lynx made it clear why she thinks 'hatred' for adult films comes from 'insecurity.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 23 2025, Updated 6:37 p.m. ET

OnlyFans star Alix Lynx has been in the adult film industry long enough to know how watching p--- affects real-time relationships and viewpoints of oneself.

In quotes obtained by OK!, the adult film star of 10 years said, “A lot of hatred towards p--- comes from insecurity,” adding, “I’ve seen a lot of conversations about how women’s bodies in p--- aren’t real… Hello? You must not have watched much, because I have worked with so many women in the industry, and a lot of them are all natural.”

'Girlfriends and Wives Should Be Confident'

image of Alix Lynx has been in the adult film industry for 10 years.
Source: Ivan Siderman

Alix Lynx has been in the adult film industry for 10 years.

Lynx noted how important it is for women to keep a healthy image of themselves, even if their partners are interested in extreme sexual content outside of the bedroom.

“Girlfriends and wives should be confident enough to not feel intimidated by their partner watching an unrealistic scene,” she said. “I’ve watched some weird s---, and I’m not going to a partner and being like, ‘Oh, let’s go have a 12-man g--- b---.’ I think it’s a novelty. It’s not that serious; it’s just p---.”

When P--- Becomes 'Damaging'

image of The adult film star thinks it is unfair to so discredit p--- as 'bad.'
Source: Ivan Siderman

The adult film star thinks it is unfair to so discredit p--- as 'bad.'

Although she supports the p--- industry, Lynx explained how both masturbation and p--- could lead to negative lifestyle routines, saying, “When it’s interfering with your life, if you are having problems in your relationships because you’re watching p---, that's going to be damaging, right?”

“If you’re late for work because you’re jerking off all day, if you’re not going to work because you’re jerking, those are all issues,” she elaborated. “Again, if you are doing this, then you could fill in the blank, take the p--- out of it, and replace it with another addiction. It's just the behavior.”

'It's Not Supposed to Be Realistic'

image of Alix Lynx thinks 'hatred' for the adult film industry comes from 'insecurity.'
Source: Ivan Siderman

Alix Lynx thinks 'hatred' for the adult film industry comes from 'insecurity.'

Despite the potential detrimental impact p--- could have on individuals, Lynx noted how unfair it is to discredit adult films and their stars as unrealistic.

“It just bothers me so much when people say p--- is so bad. They say, ‘Don’t watch it,’ and ‘It’s not realistic,’” the X-rated actress emphasized. “It’s not f------ supposed to be realistic. Some people say, ‘Oh, it’s teaching people the wrong thing.’ Why are men going on P---Hub and trying to learn about s--? It’s not meant to be educational.”

Alix Lynx's 'Crazy Custom' Videos

image of The X-rated actress is known for her 'crazy custom' videos for her fans.
Source: Ivan Siderman

The X-rated actress is known for her 'crazy custom' videos for her fans.

Notably, Lynx is known for her “crazy custom” explicit videos, where she takes requests from her subscribers on what they’d like to see her doing — even if she is fully clothed.

“I once did a 20-minute custom video just measuring my nose. I wasn’t even naked,” the OnlyFans model shared in June.

