onlyfans star says netflix would be making a mistake casting anyone else as yamato

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Netflix has already brought a rubber pirate, a talking reindeer and one deeply emotional whale to live action. Susann Alicia is waiting for the horned warrior with a giant club. More specifically, she wants the job. The German content creator, known to more than 6 million followers across her platforms as LienSue, says she wants to play Yamato when Netflix’s One Piece eventually reaches Wano. “Yamato was my most viral cosplay ever,” Sue said in a statement. “People still ask when I’m bringing it back. So really, the demand is already there. I’m just waiting for Netflix to make the obvious call.”

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Source: Credit: Lost Media/Netflix

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She isn't exaggerating about the reception. Her Yamato has been going viral since 2022, spreading from Reddit to Instagram, Twitch and gaming sites, with fans calling it one of the more faithful takes on the character. The 29-year-old has since turned handmade anime costumes into a seven-figure career, but Yamato remains the role she's chased hardest. "I've been Yamato at conventions, on camera and in my dreams," she joked. "At this point, telling me I can't play the role feels illegal." The series certainly has enough momentum to keep those hopes alive. One Piece: Into the Grand Line debuted at No. 1 globally in March, pulling 16.8 million views during its first four days and topping Netflix’s charts in 43 countries. Season 3 finished filming in June and will take the Straw Hats into Alabasta.

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Source: Credit: Lost Media/Netflix