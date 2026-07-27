OnlyFans Star Says Netflix Would Be Making a Mistake Casting Anyone Else as Yamato
July 27 2026, Published 6:06 p.m. ET
Netflix has already brought a rubber pirate, a talking reindeer and one deeply emotional whale to live action. Susann Alicia is waiting for the horned warrior with a giant club.
More specifically, she wants the job.
The German content creator, known to more than 6 million followers across her platforms as LienSue, says she wants to play Yamato when Netflix’s One Piece eventually reaches Wano.
“Yamato was my most viral cosplay ever,” Sue said in a statement. “People still ask when I’m bringing it back. So really, the demand is already there. I’m just waiting for Netflix to make the obvious call.”
She isn't exaggerating about the reception. Her Yamato has been going viral since 2022, spreading from Reddit to Instagram, Twitch and gaming sites, with fans calling it one of the more faithful takes on the character. The 29-year-old has since turned handmade anime costumes into a seven-figure career, but Yamato remains the role she's chased hardest.
"I've been Yamato at conventions, on camera and in my dreams," she joked. "At this point, telling me I can't play the role feels illegal."
The series certainly has enough momentum to keep those hopes alive. One Piece: Into the Grand Line debuted at No. 1 globally in March, pulling 16.8 million views during its first four days and topping Netflix’s charts in 43 countries. Season 3 finished filming in June and will take the Straw Hats into Alabasta.
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That means Wano is still a long way down the map, but Sue isn’t just chasing the role because the costume took off online. Yamato is one of One Piece’s most emotionally loaded characters, raised by the villainous Kaido and imprisoned for refusing to fall in line. After inheriting legendary samurai Kozuki Oden’s dream of freedom, Yamato eventually fights alongside Luffy to liberate Wano.
“What I love is that Kaido spends years trying to decide who Yamato should be, and it never works,” Sue explained. “Yamato would rather fight an emperor than live somebody else’s life. How do you not root for that?”
Whether she gets the chance to don the horns for Netflix is another matter. Season 3 doesn't arrive until 2027, and the streamer hasn't committed to anything past it. One report suggests the internal plan tops out at eight seasons, which would end the series hundreds of chapters before Yamato ever turns up.
None of that fazes her.
"Everyone swore a live-action One Piece would flop, and look at it now," she said. "Oda's been at this since 1997. If this fandom knows how to do one thing, it's wait."