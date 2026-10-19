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OnlyFans Superstar Miss Lexa Went From Making 5-Figures A Year as an Elementary School Teacher To Over $150K A Month Online

onlyfans superstar miss lexa went from making figures a year as an elementary school teacher to over k a month online
Source: Credit: Miss Lexa
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Oct. 19 2026, Published 4:23 p.m. ET

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Miss Lexa didn’t set out to become one of the internet's most successful creators. A few years ago, she was standing in front of a classroom of second graders in Canada, teaching English and earning a five-figure salary like millions of other educators.

Today, she brings in more than $150,000 a month and has become the go-to name for one of the fastest-growing niches in the creator economy: faceless content.

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From the Classroom to Lockdown

After graduating from college, Miss Lexa landed a job as a 2nd-grade English teacher in Canada. The work was steady, but the pay topped out in the five figures, a reality familiar to teachers across North America.

Then COVID-19 hit. Schools across Canada shut their doors, and classrooms moved online almost overnight. Like many teachers, Miss Lexa suddenly found herself teaching from home, with far more free time than she’d ever had during a normal school year.

She decided to use that time to try something new.

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onlyfans superstar miss lexa went from making figures a year as an elementary school teacher to over k a month online
Source: Credit: Miss Lexa
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One Video Changed Everything

While still working as a teacher, Miss Lexa uploaded her first video to an adult content site. She deliberately chose not to show her face.

The video went viral.

Money started coming in almost immediately, and she kept posting on Pornhub. Before long, the platform was paying her more than her teaching job.

Launching OnlyFans

Two years after that first upload, Miss Lexa expanded to OnlyFans, while still holding down her teaching job.

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onlyfans superstar miss lexa went from making figures a year as an elementary school teacher to over k a month online
Source: Credit: Miss Lexa
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The move paid off big. Her OnlyFans quickly took off, and she was soon averaging six figures a month, a staggering jump from the annual salary she earned in the classroom.

With her online business far outpacing her day job, she decided to leave teaching and become a full-time content creator.

The Leader in Faceless Content

What makes Miss Lexa’s success stand out is that she built it all without ever showing her face. Her anonymity has become a core part of her brand, turning her into a blueprint for a new wave of creators.

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onlyfans superstar miss lexa went from making figures a year as an elementary school teacher to over k a month online
Source: Credit: Miss Lexa
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Other creators now regularly reach out to her for guidance on building a business around “faceless” content, a model that lets them earn without sacrificing their privacy.

A New Kind of Career Path

Miss Lexa’s story reflects a broader shift in how people think about work, income, and online opportunity. What started as a pandemic experiment for a second-grade teacher has grown into a business that earns more in a single month than many teachers make in several years.

And she’s doing it entirely on her own terms.

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